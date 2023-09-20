Beach Weather Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop rockers Beach Weather added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Pineapple Sunrise.

The new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from March into May. The band is currently touring along the West Coast before joining The Beaches for concerts throughout Canada.

When do Beach Weather 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Beach Weather on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

