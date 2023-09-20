Beach Weather Extend 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop rockers Beach Weather added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Pineapple Sunrise.
The new concerts are planned at mid-sized venues across North America from March into May. The band is currently touring along the West Coast before joining The Beaches for concerts throughout Canada.
When do Beach Weather 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 22. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Mar 21
Gramercy Theatre
New York, NY
Sep 21
The Sand Dollar Lounge
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
Tempe Marketplace
Tempe, AZ
Sep 24
Oceanside Fishing Pier
Oceanside, CA
Oct 26
Centre in The Square
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Oct 27
FirstOntario Concert Hall
Hamilton, ON, Canada
Oct 28
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Oct 30
Ale House
Kingston, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 2
Massey Hall
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 5
Burton Cummings Theatre
Winnipeg, MB, Manitoba, Canada
Nov 8
Midway Music
Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 9
MacEwan Hall
Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 10
Kelowna Community Theatre
Kelowna, BC, Canada
Nov 12
Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 13
Royal Theatre Victoria
Victoria, BC, Canada
Mar 1
The Opera House
Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 2
The Loving Touch
Ferndale, MI
Mar 6
Amsterdam Bar and Hall
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 8
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
Milwaukee, WI
Mar 9
House Of Blues - Cleveland
Cleveland, OH
Mar 10
The Hi-Fi
Indianapolis, IN
Mar 11
The Basement East
Nashville, TN
Mar 13
Masquerade Music Park
Atlanta, GA
Mar 14
Motorco Music Hall
Durham, NC
Mar 16
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Mar 17
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Mar 19
The Atlantis
Washington, DC
Mar 22
Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Montville, CT
Mar 23
Brighton Music Hall
Boston, MA
Apr 17
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 19
Domain NORTHSIDE
Austin, TX
Apr 21
Beer City Music Hall
Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 23
Summit Music Hall
Denver, CO
Apr 24
The Complex
Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 26
El Korah Shrine
Boise, ID
Apr 27
The Crocodile Second Stage
Seattle, WA
Apr 30
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Roseville, CA
May 1
Teragram Ballroom
Los Angeles, CA
May 3
The Music Box
San Diego, CA
For the most up-to-date information, follow Beach Weather on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Beach Weather's Zumic artist page.