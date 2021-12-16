View all results for 'alt'
Beartooth Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' America and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 16, 2021

Beartooth have announced 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Below.

The Ohio-based band returns to the road in February, touring Europe with Motionless In White and Stray from the Path. The newly announced concerts are set from March into May. Joining Beartooth as the opening acts will be a hard-hitting lineup of Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA. Beartooth are also scheduled to appear at a handful of festivals.

When do Beartooth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Knotfest members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is BELOW2. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before you throw your devil horns in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Beartooth Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 27
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 29
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at CURE Insurance Arena
CURE Insurance Arena Trenton, NJ

Beartooth All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 4
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Feb 6
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Volkshaus Zürich
Volkshaus Zürich Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Feb 8
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Zenith, Die Kulturhalle
Zenith, Die Kulturhalle München, BY, Germany
Feb 9
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Porsche Arena
Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Feb 11
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Sporthalle Hamburg
Sporthalle Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Feb 12
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Palladium
Palladium Köln, Germany
Feb 14
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Feb 15
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Feb 18
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham West Midlands, United Kingdom
Feb 19
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Feb 20
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at O2 Academy Brixton
O2 Academy Brixton London, United Kingdom
Feb 22
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Cabaret Sauvage
Cabaret Sauvage Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 23
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt
Jahrhunderthalle - Frankfurt Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Feb 25
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Feb 26
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path
Beartooth, Motionless In White, and Stray from the Path at Haus Auensee
Haus Auensee Leipzig, Germany
Mar 26
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Clyde Theatre
Clyde Theatre Fort Wayne, IN
Mar 27
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee
The Rave / Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee Milwaukee, WI
Mar 28
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Mar 30
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Apr 1
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Apr 2
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 3
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Apr 5
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 6
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Apr 7
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Apr 9
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Lonestar Amphitheater and Event Center
Lonestar Amphitheater and Event Center Lubbock, TX
Apr 10
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 11
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Apr 12
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Stubbs BBQ
Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX
Apr 13
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Bert Ogden Arena
Bert Ogden Arena Edinburg, TX
Apr 15
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Concrete Street Amphitheater
Concrete Street Amphitheater Corpus Christi, TX
Apr 16
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Joy Theater
Joy Theater New Orleans, LA
Apr 17
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Wildhorse Saloon
Wildhorse Saloon Nashville, TN
Apr 19
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 21
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Senate
The Senate Columbia, SC
Apr 22
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Apr 23
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 24
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Apr 26
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Strand
The Strand Providence, RI
Apr 27
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 29
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at CURE Insurance Arena
CURE Insurance Arena Trenton, NJ
Apr 30
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
May 1
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Main Street Armory
Main Street Armory Rochester, NY
May 3
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at Paristown Hall
Paristown Hall Louisville, KY
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 21
to
Jun 22
Infest Festival 2022
Infest Festival 2022 at Circolo Magnolia
Circolo Magnolia Segrate, Lombardia, Italy
Jun 23
to
Jun 25
Jera On Air 2022
Jera On Air 2022 at Jera On Air
Jera On Air Ysselsteyn, LI, Netherlands
Aug 6
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA at EXPRESS LIVE!
EXPRESS LIVE! Columbus, OH

We recommend following Beartooth on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter , in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Beartooth's Zumic artist page.

Beartooth
Alt Metal Hard Rock Metal Rock
Beartooth
Apr
27
Beartooth, Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA
The Paramount Huntington, NY
