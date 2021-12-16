Beartooth Add 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Beartooth have announced 2022 North American tour dates in conjunction with their new album, Below.

The Ohio-based band returns to the road in February, touring Europe with Motionless In White and Stray from the Path. The newly announced concerts are set from March into May. Joining Beartooth as the opening acts will be a hard-hitting lineup of Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada, and ERRA. Beartooth are also scheduled to appear at a handful of festivals.

When do Beartooth 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as December 17. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, Citi cardholders, Knotfest members, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Knotfest presale password is BELOW2. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before you throw your devil horns in the air, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions.

Beartooth All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Beartooth on their social media accounts and signing up for their free email newsletter , in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter, to get the most up-to-date information.

For concert tickets and more, check out Beartooth's Zumic artist page.