Beartooth Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Metal band Beartooth announced 2024 tour dates.

The new concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across Europe and the UK in October and November. According to the promotional materials, "special guests" (opening acts) will be announced later. In February, Beartooth have a festival performance in Miami aboard the Shiprocked cruise.

Beartooth plan to release a new album on Friday October 13 titled The Surface. Listen to the new songs "Doubt Me" and "Might Love Myself."

When do Beartooth 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 6. Presales for Artist begin October 4. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is VOCALS, and LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Beartooth All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Beartooth on social media and sign up for the email mailing list, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Beartooth's Zumic artist page.