Tickets

Bebe Rexha Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Best F*N Night Of My Life' tour across the USA
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 21, 2023

Pop star Bebe Rexha has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Best F*N Night Of My Life.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. Nineteen concerts are scheduled at this time. This will be her most extensive tour since 2019.

When do Bebe Rexha 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for Artist begin February 22. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BESTNIGHT. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bebe Rexha Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Bebe Rexha All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 31
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Jun 1
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jun 3
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
Jun 4
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Jun 6
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at The Showbox - SoDo
The Showbox - SoDo Seattle, WA
Jun 7
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at Crystal Ballroom
Crystal Ballroom Portland, OR
Jun 9
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jun 12
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Jun 13
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Jun 15
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at Rebel - Toronto
Rebel - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 17
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Jun 18
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jun 20
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 21
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Jun 23
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Jun 24
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at Hard Rock Live - Orlando
Hard Rock Live - Orlando Orlando, FL
Jun 26
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jun 27
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Jun 30
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Bebe Rexha on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Bebe shared a music video for "Heart Wants What It Wants." For more, check out Bebe Rexha's Zumic artist page.

