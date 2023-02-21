Bebe Rexha Shares 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop star Bebe Rexha has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Best F*N Night Of My Life.

The newly planned shows are set at mid-sized venues across North America in May and June. Nineteen concerts are scheduled at this time. This will be her most extensive tour since 2019.

When do Bebe Rexha 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 24. Presales for Artist begin February 22. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BESTNIGHT. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bebe Rexha All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Bebe Rexha on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Earlier this month, Bebe shared a music video for "Heart Wants What It Wants." For more, check out Bebe Rexha's Zumic artist page.