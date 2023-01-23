View all results for 'alt'
Beck and Phoenix Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Summer Odyssey' tour with Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, Sir Chloe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2023

Beck and Phoenix have announced 2023-co-headlining tour dates, billed as Summer Odyssey.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and / or Sir Chloe. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup.

Beck has a handful of Australian headlining shows planned in April along with festival performances. Phoenix have a few festival gigs lined up in Europe.

When do Beck and Phoenix 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and Beck / Phoenix fan club members begin January 24. Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Beck fan club presale password is KOSMOS. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Beck Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 9
Beck, Phoenix, and Weyes Blood
Beck, Phoenix, and Weyes Blood at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY

Beck All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 3
Beck
Beck at Palais Theatre
Palais Theatre Saint Kilda, VIC, Australia
Apr 6
Beck
Beck at Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
Apr 6
to
Apr 10
Bluesfest Byron Bay
Bluesfest Byron Bay at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm
Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm AU, Australia
Apr 15
to
Apr 16
High Water Festival
High Water Festival at Riverfront Park
Riverfront Park North Charleston, SC
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Down the Rabbit Hole
Down the Rabbit Hole at Groene Heuvels
Groene Heuvels Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Jul 5
to
Jul 8
Musilac 2023
Musilac 2023 at Aix Les Bains, France
Aix Les Bains, France Aix-les-Bains, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Aug 1
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Aug 3
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR
Aug 5
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe at Concord Pavilion
Concord Pavilion Concord, CA
Aug 7
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Jenny Lewis, and Sir Chloe at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 8
Beck, Phoenix, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe at Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl
Viejas Arena At Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Aug 9
Beck and Phoenix
Beck and Phoenix at Pacific Amphitheatre
Pacific Amphitheatre Costa Mesa, CA
Aug 11
Beck, Phoenix, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe at Footprint Center
Footprint Center Phoenix, AZ
Aug 12
Beck, Phoenix, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino
Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV
Aug 15
Beck, Phoenix, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Japanese Breakfast, and Sir Chloe at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO
Aug 18
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at Walmart AMP
Walmart AMP Rogers, AR
Aug 20
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 21
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at Dos Equis Pavilion
Dos Equis Pavilion Dallas, TX
Aug 22
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at Moody Center ATX
Moody Center ATX Austin, TX
Aug 31
Beck, Phoenix, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, and Sir Chloe at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL
Sep 2
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Sep 3
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at Budweiser Stage
Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 5
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Sep 8
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at TD Pavilion at the Mann
TD Pavilion at the Mann Philadelphia, PA
Sep 9
Beck, Phoenix, and Weyes Blood
Beck, Phoenix, and Weyes Blood at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 10
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe
Beck, Phoenix, Weyes Blood, and Sir Chloe at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

We recommend following Beck and Phoenix on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Beck and Phoenix Zumic artist pages.

