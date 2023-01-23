Beck and Phoenix Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Beck and Phoenix have announced 2023-co-headlining tour dates, billed as Summer Odyssey.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale North American venues coast to coast in August and September. The opening acts on select dates will be Jenny Lewis, Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood, and / or Sir Chloe. See the ticket links below for the exact lineup.

Beck has a handful of Australian headlining shows planned in April along with festival performances. Phoenix have a few festival gigs lined up in Europe.

When do Beck and Phoenix 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 27. Presales for VIP packages and Beck / Phoenix fan club members begin January 24. Chase cardholder, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Beck fan club presale password is KOSMOS. For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SOUND, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Beck All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Beck and Phoenix on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Beck and Phoenix Zumic artist pages.