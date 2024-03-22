Beck Extends 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Beck added 2024 tour dates to his schedule.

Three new July shows are planned in Washington, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. For these dates, Beck will be joined by orchestras. In the coming weeks, Beck has headlining shows and festival performances in Japan, North America, Germany, and Austria.

When do Beck 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 25. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is GOLDENAGE. The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Beck All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Beck on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Beck's Zumic artist page.