View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Belle and Sebastian Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

45+ shows in UK, Europe, Mexico, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 18, 2022

This week, Belle and Sebastian added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Twenty new concerts are planned in Mexico and North America in April and May. Previously, the group shared 2022 tour dates for the UK and Europe beginning in November and extending into late January. With the addition of these new dates, Belle and Sebastian are looking towards a busy time touring with over 45 concerts scheduled.

When do Belle and Sebastian 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales for Spotify begin October 19. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Belle and Sebastian Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 9
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ

Belle and Sebastian All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 13
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Cardiff University Students Union
Cardiff University Students Union Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Nov 14
Belle and Sebastian and Sinead O'Brien
Belle and Sebastian and Sinead O'Brien at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 15
Belle and Sebastian and Drug Store Romeos
Belle and Sebastian and Drug Store Romeos at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 17
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien at O2 Academy Sheffield
O2 Academy Sheffield Sheffield, England, United Kingdom
Nov 18
Belle and Sebastian, and Drug Store Romeos
Belle and Sebastian, and Drug Store Romeos at Liverpool Olympia
Liverpool Olympia Liverpool, England, United Kingdom
Nov 19
Belle and Sebastian, and Drug Store Romeos
Belle and Sebastian, and Drug Store Romeos at Asylum Hull University Union
Asylum Hull University Union Hull, England, United Kingdom
Nov 21
Belle and Sebastian, and Drug Store Romeos
Belle and Sebastian, and Drug Store Romeos at Beach Ballroom
Beach Ballroom Aberdeen, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 23
Belle and Sebastian, and Drug Store Romeos
Belle and Sebastian, and Drug Store Romeos at Usher Hall
Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 24
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien at O2 City Hall, Newcastle
O2 City Hall, Newcastle Newcastle upon Tyne, England, United Kingdom
Nov 25
Belle and Sebastian with Drug Store Romeos
Belle and Sebastian with Drug Store Romeos at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 27
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien at Corn Exchange Cambridge
Corn Exchange Cambridge Cambridge, England, United Kingdom
Nov 28
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 29
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien at O2 Guildhall Southampton
O2 Guildhall Southampton Southampton, United Kingdom
Nov 30
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien
Belle and Sebastian, and Sinead O'Brien at Brighton Dome
Brighton Dome Brighton, United Kingdom
Jan 10
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Casino De Paris
Casino De Paris Paris, France
Jan 11
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Jan 13
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Den Atelier
Den Atelier Luxembourg, District de Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Jan 14
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal
Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Großer Saal Hamburg, Germany
Jan 16
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Trädgår'n
Trädgår'n Västra Götalands län, Sweden
Jan 17
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Filadelfiakyrkan
Filadelfiakyrkan Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Jan 18
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Jan 19
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Jan 21
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Tempodrom
Tempodrom Berlin, Germany
Jan 22
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Muffathalle
Muffathalle München, Germany
Jan 23
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Jan 25
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at La Cooperative De Mai
La Cooperative De Mai Clermont-Ferrand, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jan 26
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Fabrique
Fabrique Milano, Lombardia, Italy
Apr 24
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Teatro Diana
Teatro Diana Guadalajara, Mexico
Apr 25
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Teatro Metropolitan
Teatro Metropolitan Ciudad de México, Mexico
Apr 28
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Turner Hall Ballroom
Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI
Apr 29
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Apr 30
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at The Columbus Athenaeum
The Columbus Athenaeum Columbus, OH
May 2
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
May 3
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
May 4
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Higher Ground
Higher Ground South Burlington, VT
May 5
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
May 6
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
May 8
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Basilica Hudson
Basilica Hudson Hudson, NY
May 9
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at White Eagle Hall
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
May 10
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
May 12
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at The Eastern Atlanta
The Eastern Atlanta Atlanta, GA
May 13
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
May 14
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Culture Room
Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
May 15
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
May 17
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Saturn
Saturn Birmingham, AL
May 18
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
May 19
Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian at Bell' s Eccentric Cafe
Bell' s Eccentric Cafe Kalamazoo, MI

We recommend following Belle and Sebastian on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Belle and Sebastian's Zumic artist page.

1
139
artists
Belle and Sebastian
genres
Indie Pop Pop Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Belle and Sebastian
Belle and Sebastian
May
9
Belle and Sebastian
White Eagle Hall Jersey City, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "I'll Be Your Pilot" - Belle and Sebastian [YouTube Audio Single]
October 10, 2017
"I'll Be Your Pilot"
Belle and Sebastian (YouTube)
Music Folk Rock Indie Pop Belle and Sebastian
1
1058
image for article Belle and Sebastian Performance & Interview on KCRW 1.20.2015 - [Official Full Video & Free Audio Download]
February 3, 2015
Belle and Sebastian Performance & Interview on KCRW 1.20.2015 - ...
Music Indie Pop Belle and Sebastian Los Angeles, CA Free Download Glasgow, GB Live Performance (Audio) Live Performance (Video) Santa Monica, CA KCRW
1
810
image for article "The Stars of Track and Field" - Belle and Sebastian (Pitchfork Music Fest) [YouTube Video]
July 26, 2013
"The Stars of Track and Field" - Belle and Sebastian (Pitchfork M...
News Belle and Sebastian
1
918
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart