Belle and Sebastian Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

This week, Belle and Sebastian added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Twenty new concerts are planned in Mexico and North America in April and May. Previously, the group shared 2022 tour dates for the UK and Europe beginning in November and extending into late January. With the addition of these new dates, Belle and Sebastian are looking towards a busy time touring with over 45 concerts scheduled.

When do Belle and Sebastian 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as October 21. Presales for Spotify begin October 19. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Belle and Sebastian on social media and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

