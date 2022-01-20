View all results for 'alt'
Ben Folds Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Songwriting genius now has 29 shows planned
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 20, 2022

Ben Folds has added 2022 dates, billed as the In Actual Person Live For Real Tour. 29 concerts are set to run from April into August at venues across America. The newly added shows are scheduled for June. According to a press release, fans can expect to hear "solo piano and orchestral performances."

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the touring industry in 2020, Ben kept active in Australia. He started up a podcast titled Lightning Bugs: Conversations With Ben Folds, worked on new music, and has been performing live streams through his Patreon page.

Ben Folds All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 1
Ben Folds and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
Ben Folds and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at Powell Hall
Powell Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 2
Ben Folds and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
Ben Folds and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at Powell Hall
Powell Hall St. Louis, MO
Apr 3
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Englert Theatre
Englert Theatre Iowa City, IA
Apr 5
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Kiewit Hall At Holland Performing Arts Center
Kiewit Hall At Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha, NE
Apr 6
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall Lawrence, KS
Apr 9
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at North Beach Bandshell
North Beach Bandshell Miami Beach, FL
Apr 10
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center Tampa, FL
Apr 11
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts
Thrasher-Horne Center For The Arts Orange Park, FL
Apr 13
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Gaillard Center
Gaillard Center Charleston, SC
Apr 14
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at District Live - Savannah
District Live - Savannah Savannah, GA
Apr 15
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Apr 21
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Genesee Theatre
Genesee Theatre Waukegan, IL
Apr 23
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Boettcher Concert Hall
Boettcher Concert Hall Denver, CO
May 3
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Calvin Theatre
Calvin Theatre Northampton, MA
May 4
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre Concord, NH
May 6
Ben Folds and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
Ben Folds and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra at Eastman Theatre
Eastman Theatre Rochester, NY
Jun 15
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Jun 17
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center Santa Clarita, CA
Jun 19
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Chandler Center For The Arts
Chandler Center For The Arts Chandler, AZ
Jun 22
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Heinz Hall
Heinz Hall Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 24
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Motorcity Casino Hotel
Motorcity Casino Hotel Detroit, MI
Jun 26
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Brown County Music Center
Brown County Music Center Nashville, IN
Jun 28
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Chautauqua Amphitheater
Chautauqua Amphitheater Chautauqua, NY
Jun 30
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Jul 1
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Jul 2
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Schermerhorn Symphony Center Nashville, TN
Aug 26
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center
Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center York, PA
Aug 27
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Xcite Center at Parx Casino Bensalem, PA
Aug 28
Ben Folds
Ben Folds at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
When do Ben Folds 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Ben Folds on his social media accounts, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Ben Folds Zumic artist page.

