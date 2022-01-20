Ben Folds Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Ben Folds has added 2022 dates, billed as the In Actual Person Live For Real Tour. 29 concerts are set to run from April into August at venues across America. The newly added shows are scheduled for June. According to a press release, fans can expect to hear "solo piano and orchestral performances."

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the touring industry in 2020, Ben kept active in Australia. He started up a podcast titled Lightning Bugs: Conversations With Ben Folds, worked on new music, and has been performing live streams through his Patreon page.

When do Ben Folds 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 21. At this time, there are no presales happening. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

