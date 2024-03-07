Ben Folds Adds 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Ben Folds added 2024 tour dates to his schedule. Billed as the Paper Airplane Request Tour, new shows are planned from May into August at venues across North America.

Ben Folds has done this concept tour before, and offered a little more detail on social media: "The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts. It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences."

The Paper Airplane Request Tour is in addition to previously announced concerts, which run from April of 2024 into May of 2025.

When do Ben Folds 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

