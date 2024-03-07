View all results for 'alt'
Ben Folds Adds 2024-2025 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ shows on the 'Request Tour'
Published March 7, 2024

This week, Ben Folds added 2024 tour dates to his schedule. Billed as the Paper Airplane Request Tour, new shows are planned from May into August at venues across North America.

Ben Folds has done this concept tour before, and offered a little more detail on social media: "The last time I did this on tour the response was overwhelming, with literally hundreds of paper airplanes with song requests being launched on cue from fans at the start of the second half of each of my concerts. It’s the purest, most low-tech form of engagement that creates a special bond with my audiences."

The Paper Airplane Request Tour is in addition to previously announced concerts, which run from April of 2024 into May of 2025.

When do Ben Folds 2024-2025 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 8. Presales are currently underway for Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is KEY, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ben Folds Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Ben Folds All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
Ben Folds at Tarrytown Music Hall
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Apr 19
Ben Folds at Music Box at Borgata
Music Box at Borgata Atlantic City, NJ
Apr 20
Ben Folds at Wind Creek Event Center
Wind Creek Event Center Bethlehem, PA
Apr 21
Ben Folds at Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
Apr 23
Ben Folds at College Street Music Hall
College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT
Apr 24
Ben Folds at Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Veterans Memorial Auditorium Providence, RI
May 30
Ben Folds at Charleston Music Hall
Charleston Music Hall Charleston, SC
May 31
Ben Folds at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Jun 1
Ben Folds at Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheatre
Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheatre Peachtree City, GA
Jun 2
Ben Folds at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Jun 4
Ben Folds at Belk Theater
Belk Theater Charlotte, NC
Jun 6
Ben Folds at District Live - Savannah
District Live - Savannah Savannah, GA
Jun 7
Ben Folds at Sandler Center For The Performing Arts
Sandler Center For The Performing Arts Virginia Beach, VA
Jun 8
Ben Folds at Harvester Performance Center
Harvester Performance Center Rocky Mount, VA
Jun 9
Ben Folds at Three Rivers Arts Festival
Three Rivers Arts Festival Pittsburgh, PA
Jun 11
Ben Folds at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden Henrico, VA
Jun 14
Ben Folds at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Washington, DC
Jun 21
Ben Folds at Lowell Summer Music Series
Lowell Summer Music Series Lowell, MA
Jun 22
Ben Folds at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center Great Barrington, MA
Jun 23
Ben Folds and Lindsey Kraft at Point of the Bluff Vineyards
Point of the Bluff Vineyards Hammondsport, NY
Jun 25
Ben Folds at The Kent Stage
The Kent Stage Kent, OH
Jun 27
Ben Folds at Peristyle Theater
Peristyle Theater Toledo, OH
Jun 28
Ben Folds at John M Hall Auditorium
John M Hall Auditorium Petoskey, MI
Jun 29
Ben Folds at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, MI
Jul 27
Ben Folds at Davies Symphony Hall
Davies Symphony Hall San Francisco, CA
Jul 30
Ben Folds at Morrison Center
Morrison Center Boise, ID
Aug 2
Ben Folds at Strings Music Pavilion
Strings Music Pavilion Steamboat Springs, CO
Aug 5
Ben Folds at Chautauqua Auditorium
Chautauqua Auditorium Boulder, CO
Aug 6
Ben Folds at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
May 9
Ben Folds at Holland Performing Arts Center
Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha, NE
May 10
Ben Folds at Holland Performing Arts Center
Holland Performing Arts Center Omaha, NE
May 23
Ben Folds at Detroit Symphony Orchestra Hall
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Hall Detroit, MI
May 24
Ben Folds at Detroit Symphony Orchestra Hall
Detroit Symphony Orchestra Hall Detroit, MI

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ben Folds on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Ben Folds Zumic artist page.

image for artist Ben Folds
Ben Folds
Apr
18
Ben Folds
Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY
Apr
21
Ben Folds
Ridgefield Playhouse Ridgefield, CT
