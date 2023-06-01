View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Ben Howard Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

35+ shows in Europe and North America; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 1, 2023

Ben Howard has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Is It?

The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at North American venues coast to coast. Ben is currently on a tour through Europe through the end of August.

Is It? is scheduled for release on June 16. Listen to the new songs "Couldn't Make It Up" and "Walking Backwards."

When do Ben Howard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Album pre-order presales begin June 6. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ben Howard Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Oct 24
Ben Howard at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY

Ben Howard All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 15
to
Jun 17
Piknik i Parken at Sofienberg Park
Sofienberg Park Oslo, Norway
Jun 15
Ben Howard at Fairview Park
Fairview Park Dublin, Ireland
Jun 19
Ben Howard at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 20
Ben Howard at Royal Theater Carré
Royal Theater Carré Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 21
Ben Howard at PHIL
PHIL Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Rock Werchter at Festivalpark Werchter
Festivalpark Werchter Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Down the Rabbit Hole at Groene Heuvels
Groene Heuvels Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Jul 1
On the Mount - Ben Howard and Wunderhorse at Wasing Park
Wasing Park Reading, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Days Off - Ben Howard and November Ultra at Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie
Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 6
Ben Howard at Arena Wien
Arena Wien Wien, Austria
Jul 6
to
Jul 11
Sexto ’Nplugged Festival at Piazza Castello
Piazza Castello Sesto al Reghena, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Pohoda Music Festival at Airport Trenčín
Airport Trenčín Trenčín, Trenčiansky kraj, Slovakia
Jul 11
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at Zlute Lazne
Zlute Lazne Praha 4 - Podolí, Czechia
Jul 12
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at Letnia Scena Progresji
Letnia Scena Progresji Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 14
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at Zitadelle Spandau
Zitadelle Spandau Berlin, Germany
Jul 15
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at Stadtpark Open Air
Stadtpark Open Air Hamburg, Germany
Jul 17
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at TonHalle München
TonHalle München München, BY, Germany
Jul 18
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at X-TRA
X-TRA Zürich, Switzerland
Jul 21
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 22
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at Alexandra Palace
Alexandra Palace London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Ben Howard and Lael Neale at Cardiff Castle
Cardiff Castle Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Aug 9
to
Aug 13
Boardmasters Festival at Watergate Bay
Watergate Bay Newquay, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Victorious Festival at Southsea Common
Southsea Common Southsea, England, United Kingdom
Oct 20
Ben Howard at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Oct 21
Ben Howard at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Oct 24
Ben Howard at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Oct 27
Ben Howard at MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park Boston, MA
Oct 28
Ben Howard at Place Bell
Place Bell Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 29
Ben Howard at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 30
Ben Howard at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Ben Howard at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 3
Ben Howard at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Nov 4
Ben Howard at The Union Event Center
The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
Ben Howard at Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 8
Ben Howard at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR
Nov 9
Ben Howard at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 12
Ben Howard at Fox Theater - Oakland
Fox Theater - Oakland Oakland, CA
Nov 14
Ben Howard at The Sound
The Sound Del Mar, CA
Nov 15
Ben Howard at Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Ben Howard on social media and subscribe to the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Ben Howard's Zumic artist page.

1
168
artists
Ben Howard
genres
Alt Rock Folk Indie Folk Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Ben Howard
Ben Howard
Oct 24
to
Oct 24
Ben Howard
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Only Love" - Ben Howard Live at T in the Park 7.12.2014 [YouTube Video]
July 14, 2014
"Only Love" - Ben Howard Live at T in the Park 7.12.2014 [YouTube...
Music
1
906
image for article Official 2013 Lollapalooza Live Streaming Webcast This Weekend [YouTube Video & Full Schedule]
July 30, 2013
Official 2013 Lollapalooza Live Streaming Webcast This Weekend [Y...
News
1
970
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart