Ben Howard Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ben Howard has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Is It?

The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at North American venues coast to coast. Ben is currently on a tour through Europe through the end of August.

Is It? is scheduled for release on June 16. Listen to the new songs "Couldn't Make It Up" and "Walking Backwards."

When do Ben Howard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Album pre-order presales begin June 6. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

