Ben Howard Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Ben Howard has added 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Is It?
The newly planned concerts are set in October and November at North American venues coast to coast. Ben is currently on a tour through Europe through the end of August.
Is It? is scheduled for release on June 16. Listen to the new songs "Couldn't Make It Up" and "Walking Backwards."
When do Ben Howard 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 9. Album pre-order presales begin June 6. American Express cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is DISCO, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Oct 24
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Jun 15
to
Jun 17
Sofienberg Park
Oslo, Norway
Jun 15
Fairview Park
Dublin, Ireland
Jun 19
Royal Theater Carré
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 20
Royal Theater Carré
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 21
PHIL
Haarlem, NH, Netherlands
Jun 29
to
Jul 2
Festivalpark Werchter
Werchter, Flanders, Belgium
Jun 30
to
Jul 2
Groene Heuvels
Ewijk, GE, Netherlands
Jul 1
Wasing Park
Reading, England, United Kingdom
Jul 4
Grande salle Pierre Boulez - Philharmonie
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jul 6
to
Jul 11
Piazza Castello
Sesto al Reghena, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy
Jul 6
to
Jul 8
Airport Trenčín
Trenčín, Trenčiansky kraj, Slovakia
Jul 11
Zlute Lazne
Praha 4 - Podolí, Czechia
Jul 12
Letnia Scena Progresji
Warszawa, Mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 14
Zitadelle Spandau
Berlin, Germany
Jul 15
Stadtpark Open Air
Hamburg, Germany
Jul 17
TonHalle München
München, BY, Germany
Jul 18
X-TRA
Zürich, Switzerland
Jul 21
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 22
Alexandra Palace
London, England, United Kingdom
Jul 23
Cardiff Castle
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Aug 9
to
Aug 13
Watergate Bay
Newquay, England, United Kingdom
Aug 25
to
Aug 27
Southsea Common
Southsea, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Oct 24
Beacon Theatre
New York, NY
Oct 27
MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park
Boston, MA
Oct 28
Place Bell
Laval, QC, Canada
Oct 29
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Oct 30
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 1
Riviera Theatre
Chicago, IL
Nov 3
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Nov 4
The Union Event Center
Salt Lake City, UT
Nov 7
Orpheum Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Nov 8
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Portland, OR
Nov 9
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Nov 12
Fox Theater - Oakland
Oakland, CA
Nov 15
Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
