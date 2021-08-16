Ben Platt Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The dynamic Ben Platt has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his recently released album, Reverie.

Already a force in the world of television and theater, Platt is planning to bring his musical talents across America. The newly announced headlining shows will make stops at large-scale venues in North America from February into April. Joining Ben on these dates will be pop musician Jake Wesley Rogers.

When do Ben Platt 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales for American Express cardholders begin August 17. Fan club member, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Chase cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ben Platt All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Ben Platt on social media and signing up for his free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

