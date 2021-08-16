View all results for 'alt'
Ben Platt Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Reverie' with Jake Wesley Rogers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 16, 2021

The dynamic Ben Platt has announced 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his recently released album, Reverie.

Already a force in the world of television and theater, Platt is planning to bring his musical talents across America. The newly announced headlining shows will make stops at large-scale venues in North America from February into April. Joining Ben on these dates will be pop musician Jake Wesley Rogers.

When do Ben Platt 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 27. Presales for American Express cardholders begin August 17. Fan club member, Spotify, Ticketmaster, Chase cardholder, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Chase presale, you can use the promo passcode 541712 and INGOLD for American Express, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Ben Platt All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 23
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Feb 25
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Feb 26
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Feb 28
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Mar 2
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at EagleBank Arena
EagleBank Arena Fairfax, VA
Mar 3
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Agganis Arena
Agganis Arena Boston, MA
Mar 4
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Mark G Etess at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, NJ
Mar 6
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar 8
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 9
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Mar 11
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Coca-Cola Coliseum
Coca-Cola Coliseum Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 13
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Masonic Temple Theatre
Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI
Mar 14
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Mar 16
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis
Fabulous Fox Theatre - Saint Louis St. Louis, MO
Mar 18
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Target Center
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Mar 19
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Wintrust Arena
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Mar 22
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 24
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Smart Financial Centre
Smart Financial Centre Sugar Land, TX
Mar 25
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie Grand Prairie, TX
Mar 28
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Mar 30
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center
Wamu Theater At CenturyLink Field Event Center Seattle, WA
Mar 31
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Moda Center
Moda Center Portland, OR
Apr 2
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Apr 3
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Apr 5
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Frost Amphitheatre
Frost Amphitheatre Stanford, CA
Apr 6
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Santa Barbara Bowl
Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA
Apr 8
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers
Ben Platt and Jake Wesley Rogers at Hollywood Bowl
Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Ben Platt on social media and signing up for his free newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

