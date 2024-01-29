Benson Boone Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising pop artist Benson Boone announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Fireworks and Rollerblades.

New shows are scheduled from April into September at venues across North America, Europe, and Oceania. Over 35 concerts are planned at this time. See the complete list of tour dates below.

Fireworks and Rollerblades does not have a release scheduled. Watch the music video for the new song, "Beautiful Things."

When do Benson Boone 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Benson Boone All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Benson Boone on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Benson Boone's Zumic artist page.