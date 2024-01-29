View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Benson Boone Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

World tour and new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 29, 2024

Rising pop artist Benson Boone announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Fireworks and Rollerblades.

New shows are scheduled from April into September at venues across North America, Europe, and Oceania. Over 35 concerts are planned at this time. See the complete list of tour dates below.

Fireworks and Rollerblades does not have a release scheduled. Watch the music video for the new song, "Beautiful Things."

When do Benson Boone 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Benson Boone Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 10
Benson Boone at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Apr 11
Benson Boone at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

Benson Boone All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 3
Benson Boone at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Apr 4
Benson Boone at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Apr 6
Benson Boone at MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal Montréal, Canada
Apr 7
Benson Boone at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 10
Benson Boone at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Apr 11
Benson Boone at Starland Ballroom
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Apr 12
Benson Boone at Citizens House of Blues Boston
Citizens House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Apr 14
Benson Boone at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 15
Benson Boone at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Apr 16
Benson Boone at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
Apr 18
Benson Boone at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Apr 19
Benson Boone at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Glen Saint Mary, FL
Apr 20
Benson Boone at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 22
Benson Boone at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Apr 23
Benson Boone at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Apr 25
Benson Boone at Fillmore Auditorium
Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
Apr 26
Benson Boone at Maverik Center
Maverik Center West Valley City, UT
Apr 28
Benson Boone at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Apr 29
Benson Boone at Arizona Financial Theatre
Arizona Financial Theatre Phoenix, AZ
May 1
Benson Boone at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
May 3
Benson Boone at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
May 4
Benson Boone at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 21
Benson Boone at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Benson Boone at Muziekcentrum Trix
Muziekcentrum Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
May 25
Benson Boone at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
May 26
Benson Boone at Die Kantine
Die Kantine Köln, NRW, Germany
May 28
Benson Boone at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
May 30
Benson Boone at Mascotte
Mascotte Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 1
Benson Boone at Rock Café - Czech Republic
Rock Café - Czech Republic Czech Republic, Hlavní město Praha, Czech Republic
Jun 2
Benson Boone at Klub Stodoła
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 4
Benson Boone at Metropol Berlin
Metropol Berlin Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 5
Benson Boone at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega København, Denmark
Jun 6
Benson Boone at Fryshuset/Arenan
Fryshuset/Arenan Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 9
Benson Boone at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Jun 11
Benson Boone at KULTTUURITALO
KULTTUURITALO Helsinki, Finlandia
Sep 14
Benson Boone at The Powerstation
The Powerstation Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 16
Benson Boone at The Tivoli
The Tivoli Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Sep 18
Benson Boone at Forum Theatre
Forum Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 19
Benson Boone at Enmore Theatre
Enmore Theatre Newtown, NSW, Australia

For the most up-to-date information, follow Benson Boone on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Benson Boone's Zumic artist page.

1
632
artists
Benson Boone
genres
Pop Singer-Songwriter
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Benson Boone
Benson Boone
Apr
10
Benson Boone
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Apr
11
Benson Boone
Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart