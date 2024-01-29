Benson Boone Sets 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rising pop artist Benson Boone announced 2024 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Fireworks and Rollerblades.
New shows are scheduled from April into September at venues across North America, Europe, and Oceania. Over 35 concerts are planned at this time. See the complete list of tour dates below.
Fireworks and Rollerblades does not have a release scheduled. Watch the music video for the new song, "Beautiful Things."
When do Benson Boone 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as February 2. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Spotify, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Benson Boone Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 10
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 11
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Benson Boone All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 3
The Salt Shed
Chicago, IL
Apr 4
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Apr 6
MTELUS / Metropolis - Montreal
Montréal, Canada
Apr 7
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 10
Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn, NY
Apr 11
Starland Ballroom
Sayreville, NJ
Apr 12
Citizens House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Apr 14
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 15
The Fillmore Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
Apr 18
The Tabernacle
Atlanta, GA
Apr 19
Jannus Live
Glen Saint Mary, FL
Apr 20
House Of Blues - Orlando
Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 22
House of Blues Houston
Houston, TX
Apr 23
House of Blues Dallas
Dallas, TX
Apr 25
Fillmore Auditorium
Denver, CO
Apr 26
Maverik Center
West Valley City, UT
Apr 28
Hollywood Palladium
Los Angeles, CA
Apr 29
Arizona Financial Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
May 1
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
May 4
Vogue Theatre
Vancouver, BC, Canada
May 21
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
May 23
Muziekcentrum Trix
Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
May 25
Elysee Montmartre
Paris, France
May 26
Die Kantine
Köln, NRW, Germany
May 28
TivoliVredenburg
Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
May 30
Mascotte
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 1
Rock Café - Czech Republic
Czech Republic, Hlavní město Praha, Czech Republic
Jun 2
Klub Stodoła
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 4
Metropol Berlin
Berlin, BE, Germany
Jun 5
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Store Vega
København, Denmark
Jun 6
Fryshuset/Arenan
Stockholm, Sweden
Jun 9
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Jun 11
KULTTUURITALO
Helsinki, Finlandia
Sep 14
The Powerstation
Auckland, New Zealand
Sep 16
The Tivoli
Fortitude Valley, QLD, Australia
Sep 18
Forum Theatre
Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Sep 19
Enmore Theatre
Newtown, NSW, Australia
For the most up-to-date information, follow Benson Boone on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Benson Boone's Zumic artist page.