Best Coast Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Indie rockers return with 'Finally Tomorrow' tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 15, 2021

With more people getting vaccinated and COVID-19 numbers declining in the country, the days we have been waiting for are finally here!

This week, Best Coast revealed dates, billed as The Finally Tomorrow 2022 Tour. The indie rockers will make stops at mid-size North American venues from January into February with opening act Rosie Tucker, whose biggest hits are "Ambrosia" and "Gay Bar." Best Coast will also perform at this year's Riot Fest in Chicago. Last year, the band released their fourth studio album, Always Tomorrow.

When do Best Coast 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Best Coast Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 25
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan 27
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

Best Coast All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Riot Fest 2021
Riot Fest 2021 at Douglas Park
Douglas Park Chicago, IL
Jan 11
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at The Catalyst
The Catalyst Santa Cruz, CA
Jan 12
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at August Hall
August Hall San Francisco, CA
Jan 14
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Jan 15
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Jan 18
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Fine Line Music Cafe
Fine Line Music Cafe Minneapolis, MN
Jan 19
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Metro
Metro Chicago, IL
Jan 20
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Beachland Ballroom & Tavern Cleveland, OH
Jan 21
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at El Club
El Club Detroit, MI
Jan 22
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at The Axis Club (formerly known as The Mod Club)
The Axis Club (formerly known as The Mod Club) Toronto, ON, Canada
Jan 24
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Royale
Royale Boston, MA
Jan 25
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan 27
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Asbury Lanes
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
Jan 28
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at 9:30 Club
9:30 Club Washington, D.C.
Jan 29
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Jan 31
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Cat's Cradle
Cat's Cradle Carrboro, NC
Feb 1
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Feb 2
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Exit/In
Exit/In Nashville, TN
Feb 4
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Granada Theater
Granada Theater Dallas, TX
Feb 5
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Feb 6
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Mohawk
Mohawk Austin, TX
Feb 8
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Feb 9
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Feb 10
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Feb 11
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA
Feb 12
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker at Lodge Room
Lodge Room Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Best Coast on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Best Coast's Zumic artist page.

artists
Best Coast
genres
Indie-Rock Rock
image for artist Best Coast
Best Coast
Jan
25
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Jan
27
Best Coast and Rosie Tucker
Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ
