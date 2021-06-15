Best Coast Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

With more people getting vaccinated and COVID-19 numbers declining in the country, the days we have been waiting for are finally here!

This week, Best Coast revealed dates, billed as The Finally Tomorrow 2022 Tour. The indie rockers will make stops at mid-size North American venues from January into February with opening act Rosie Tucker, whose biggest hits are "Ambrosia" and "Gay Bar." Best Coast will also perform at this year's Riot Fest in Chicago. Last year, the band released their fourth studio album, Always Tomorrow.

When do Best Coast 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as June 18. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Citi cardmember, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Best Coast All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Best Coast on their social media accounts and signing up for their email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Best Coast's Zumic artist page.