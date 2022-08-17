View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Beth Orton Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Shows in UK, USA, Canada; new album on the way
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 17, 2022

Singer-songwriter Beth Orton has added 2022 tour dates.

After a festival performance at Beautiful Days, Beth plans to tour through the United Kingdom in October. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in November. She will travel through Canada and the United States. She also plans to release a new album titled Weather Alive and has shared a few singles from the upcoming LP.

When do Beth Orton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Beth Orton Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 3
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church Montclair, NJ
Nov 5
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

Beth Orton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 19
to
Aug 21
Beautiful Days Festival
Beautiful Days Festival at Escot Park
Escot Park Exeter, England, United Kingdom
Aug 21
to
Aug 29
Open House Festival
Open House Festival at Bangor Castle Walled Garden
Bangor Castle Walled Garden Bangor, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Oct 7
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at O2 Academy2 Birmingham
O2 Academy2 Birmingham , United Kingdom
Oct 8
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at St. Bartholomew’s Church
St. Bartholomew’s Church Brighton, England, United Kingdom
Oct 9
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at KOKO Camden
KOKO Camden London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 10
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Norwich Arts Centre
Norwich Arts Centre Norwich, England, United Kingdom
Oct 12
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at St George's
St George's Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Oct 13
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Classic Grand
Classic Grand Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 15
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at RNCM Concert Hall
RNCM Concert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 16
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Brudenell Social Club
Brudenell Social Club , United Kingdom
Nov 1
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Sixth & I Synagogue
Sixth & I Synagogue Washington, DC
Nov 2
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at World Cafe Live
World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA
Nov 3
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at First Congregational Church
First Congregational Church Montclair, NJ
Nov 5
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Bowery Ballroom
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Nov 6
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somverville , MA
Nov 7
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Le Studio TD
Le Studio TD Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 8
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at The Great Hall
The Great Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 10
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Mayfair Theatre
Mayfair Theatre Chicago, IL
Nov 11
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Pabst Theater
Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI
Nov 12
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Cedar Cultural Center
Cedar Cultural Center Minneapolis, MN
Nov 14
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Nov 16
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Musical Instrument Museum
Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, AZ
Nov 17
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Teragram Ballroom
Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, CA
Nov 18
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Bimbo's 365 Club
Bimbo's 365 Club San Francisco, CA
Nov 20
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Mississippi Studios
Mississippi Studios Portland, OR
Nov 21
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Neptune Theatre
Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA
Nov 22
Beth Orton
Beth Orton at Hollywood Theatre
Hollywood Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada

We recommend following Beth Orton on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Weather Alive is scheduled for release on September 23. Check out the new songs "Friday Night," "Forever Young," and the title track. For more, check out Beth Orton's Zumic artist page.

2
129
artists
Beth Orton
genres
Folk Rock Singer-Songwriter Trip Hop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Beth Orton
Beth Orton
Nov
3
Beth Orton
First Congregational Church Montclair, NJ
Nov
5
Beth Orton
Bowery Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article "Moon" - Beth Orton [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
March 7, 2016
"Moon" - Beth Orton [YouTube Official Audio Stream]
Music Electronic Singer-Songwriter Trip Hop Beth Orton Audio Single England Norwich, UK
1
680
image for article 2013 Newport Folk Festival Announces More Artists
April 5, 2013
2013 Newport Folk Festival Announces More Artists
News Americana Folk Amanda Palmer Andrew Bird Beth Orton Blake Mills Bombino Feist Jim James Justin Townes Earle Lord Huron Michael Kiwanuka Nicki Bluhm and the Gramblers Old Crow Medicine Show Phosphorescent Sarah Jarosz The Avett Brothers The Felice Brothers The Lone Bellow The Lumineers The Milk Carton Kids The Mountain Goats Trombone Shorty
1
844
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart