Beth Orton Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Beth Orton has added 2022 tour dates.

After a festival performance at Beautiful Days, Beth plans to tour through the United Kingdom in October. The newly planned shows are set at North American venues in November. She will travel through Canada and the United States. She also plans to release a new album titled Weather Alive and has shared a few singles from the upcoming LP.

When do Beth Orton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Beth Orton on social media and signing up for the free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Weather Alive is scheduled for release on September 23. Check out the new songs "Friday Night," "Forever Young," and the title track. For more, check out Beth Orton's Zumic artist page.