Better Than Ezra Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

New Orleans alt-rockers Better Than Ezra have shared 2022 tour dates, billed as Legends of the Fall.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues mainly in the eastern and southern sections of the country in October and November. Before the new events, Better Than Ezra have performances lined up in September at Tennessee's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and North Carolina's Gears & Guitars Festival.

Better Than Ezra All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Better Than Ezra 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Better Than Ezra on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

