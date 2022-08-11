View all results for 'alt'
Better Than Ezra Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Legends of the Fall' shows across America
Published August 11, 2022

New Orleans alt-rockers Better Than Ezra have shared 2022 tour dates, billed as Legends of the Fall.

The newly planned concerts are set at American venues mainly in the eastern and southern sections of the country in October and November. Before the new events, Better Than Ezra have performances lined up in September at Tennessee's Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival and North Carolina's Gears & Guitars Festival.

Better Than Ezra All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 9
to
Sep 11
Gears and Guitars
Gears and Guitars at Bailey Park
Bailey Park Winston-Salem, NC
Sep 24
to
Sep 25
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Franklin, TN
Oct 20
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 21
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at The Vogue
The Vogue Indianapolis, IN
Oct 22
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Oct 25
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at The Wilbur
The Wilbur Boston, MA
Oct 26
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at Gramercy Theatre
Gramercy Theatre New York, NY
Oct 27
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts
Community Theatre At Mayo Center For The Performing Arts Morristown, NJ
Oct 28
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at The Lincoln Theatre
The Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC
Oct 30
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at The Queen
The Queen Wilmington, DE
Nov 1
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at The National - VA
The National - VA Richmond, VA
Nov 2
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at Buckhead Theatre
Buckhead Theatre Atlanta, GA
Nov 4
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA
Nov 5
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Nov 6
Better Than Ezra
Better Than Ezra at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Nov 18
Better Than Ezra and First Of The Day
Better Than Ezra and First Of The Day at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
When do Better Than Ezra 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales are currently underway for Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Better Than Ezra on social media, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Better Than Ezra's Zumic artist page.

