Betty Who Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Betty Who has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, BIG!

Billed as The Big! Tour, the newly planned concerts are set in Europe and North America from January into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Neve, Shea Couleé, and / or Slayyyter. Before then, Betty Who — also known by her birth name Jessica Anne Newham — has a scheduled performance at Mexico's Corona Capital festival in November but no concerts in her home country of Australia.

When do Betty Who 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for VIP packages and Artist are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BIGTHETOUR. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Betty Who All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Betty Who on social media and signing up for her email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

BIG! is scheduled for release on October 14. For more, check out Betty Who's Zumic artist page.