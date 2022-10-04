View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Betty Who Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'BIG' tour in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published October 4, 2022

Betty Who has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with her upcoming album, BIG!

Billed as The Big! Tour, the newly planned concerts are set in Europe and North America from January into April. The opening acts on select dates will be Neve, Shea Couleé, and / or Slayyyter. Before then, Betty Who — also known by her birth name Jessica Anne Newham — has a scheduled performance at Mexico's Corona Capital festival in November but no concerts in her home country of Australia.

When do Betty Who 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as October 7. Presales for VIP packages and Artist are currently underway. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BIGTHETOUR. The Live Nation presale password is PUMPKIN, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Betty Who Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 11
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY

Betty Who All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 18
to
Nov 20
Corona Capital
Corona Capital at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Jan 30
Betty Who and Neve
Betty Who and Neve at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 31
Betty Who and Neve
Betty Who and Neve at Lido
Lido Berlin, Germany
Feb 2
Betty Who and Neve
Betty Who and Neve at Les Étoiles
Les Étoiles Paris, Île-de-France, France
Feb 3
Betty Who and Neve
Betty Who and Neve at Heaven
Heaven London, England, United Kingdom
Feb 5
Betty Who and Neve
Betty Who and Neve at The Button Factory
The Button Factory Dublin, Ireland
Feb 28
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Mar 2
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
Mar 3
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Scoot Inn
Scoot Inn Austin, TX
Mar 4
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Mar 6
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Brooklyn Bowl - TN
Brooklyn Bowl - TN Nashville, TN
Mar 7
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Mar 8
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at The Orange Peel
The Orange Peel Asheville, NC
Mar 10
Betty Who, Slayyyter, and Shea Coulee
Betty Who, Slayyyter, and Shea Coulee at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Mar 11
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Mar 14
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Mar 15
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 17
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 18
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Saint Andrews Hall
Saint Andrews Hall Detroit, MI
Mar 19
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Mar 21
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Riviera Theatre
Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL
Mar 22
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Mar 24
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 25
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 28
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at The Showbox
The Showbox Seattle, WA
Mar 29
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Mar 31
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Apr 1
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Betty Who and Shea Coulee at The Novo By Microsoft
The Novo By Microsoft Los Angeles, CA

We recommend following Betty Who on social media and signing up for her email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

BIG! is scheduled for release on October 14. For more, check out Betty Who's Zumic artist page.

2
92
artists
Betty Who
genres
Electropop Pop Synth Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Betty Who
Betty Who
Mar
11
Betty Who and Shea Coulee
Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom New York, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart