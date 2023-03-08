Between The Buried And Me Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Between The Buried And Me have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in June and July. The opening acts for the new dates will be Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil. For these shows, Between The Buried And Me will play their 2012 album The Parallax II: Future Sequence in full. BTBAM is currently on tour in Europe.

When do Between The Buried And Me 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DISCORD502. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Between The Buried And Me All Tour Dates and Tickets

