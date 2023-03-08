View all results for 'alt'
Between The Buried And Me Add 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Headlining shows in Europe and North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 8, 2023

Between The Buried And Me have added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast in June and July. The opening acts for the new dates will be Thank You Scientist and Rivers of Nihil. For these shows, Between The Buried And Me will play their 2012 album The Parallax II: Future Sequence in full. BTBAM is currently on tour in Europe.

When do Between The Buried And Me 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, Citi cardholder, Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App. Local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DISCORD502. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is OPENER, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Between The Buried And Me Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Between The Buried And Me All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 9
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Mon Madrid
Mon Madrid Madrid, Spain
Mar 10
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Puertas de Garaje en Murcia
Puertas de Garaje en Murcia Murcia, MC, Spain
Mar 11
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Sala CUSTOM
Sala CUSTOM Sevilla, AN, Spain
Mar 12
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Lisboa Ao Vivo
Lisboa Ao Vivo Lisboa, Portugal
Mar 13
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Hard Club Oporto
Hard Club Oporto Porto, Portugal
Mar 15
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Connexion Live
Connexion Live Toulouse, Occitanie, France
Mar 16
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Le Ferrailleur
Le Ferrailleur Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Mar 17
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Alhambra
Alhambra Paris, Île-de-France, France
Mar 19
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Mar 20
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Bürgerhaus Stollwerck
Bürgerhaus Stollwerck Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
Mar 21
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Trix
Trix Antwerpen, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 22
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Mar 23
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at SWX
SWX Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Manchester Academy 2
Manchester Academy 2 Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 25
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Glasgow Garage
Glasgow Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 26
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 28
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at VoxHall
VoxHall Aarhus, Denmark, Denmark
Mar 29
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Mar 30
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Pumpehuset
Pumpehuset København V, Denmark
Mar 31
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Klubben Fryshuset
Klubben Fryshuset Stockholm, Stockholms län, Sweden
Apr 2
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Vanha Ylioppilastalo
Vanha Ylioppilastalo Helsinki, Finland
Apr 3
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Olympia-kortteli
Olympia-kortteli Tampere, Finland
Apr 5
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira
Between The Buried And Me, Haken, and Cryptodira at Pustervik
Pustervik Göteborg, Sweden
Jun 16
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Music Farm - Charleston
Music Farm - Charleston Charleston, SC
Jun 17
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Jun 18
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Jun 20
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Irving Plaza
Irving Plaza New York, NY
Jun 21
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Empire Live
Empire Live Albany, NY
Jun 23
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Palladium
The Palladium Worcester, MA
Jun 24
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Club Soda
Club Soda Montréal, QC, Canada
Jun 25
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Danforth Music Hall
The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada
Jun 27
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Jun 28
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Jun 29
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Jun 30
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Jul 1
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Skyway Theater
Skyway Theater Minneapolis, MN
Jul 2
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Truman
The Truman Kansas City, MO
Jul 3
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Jul 5
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Jul 7
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at MacEwan Hall
MacEwan Hall Calgary, AB, Canada
Jul 8
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Union Hall - Edmonton
Union Hall - Edmonton Edmonton, AB, Canada
Jul 10
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Vogue Theatre
Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC, Canada
Jul 11
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Crocodile
The Crocodile Seattle, WA
Jul 12
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Jul 13
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Ace of Spades
Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
Jul 15
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at House Of Blues - Anaheim
House Of Blues - Anaheim Anaheim, CA
Jul 16
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Observatory North Park
Observatory North Park San Diego, CA
Jul 17
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Nile Theater
The Nile Theater Mesa, AZ
Jul 20
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Vibes Event Center
Vibes Event Center San Antonio, TX
Jul 21
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Jul 22
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Warehouse Live
Warehouse Live Houston, TX
Jul 23
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at House of Blues - New Orleans
House of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Jul 25
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Jul 26
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Jul 28
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at Jannus Live
Jannus Live Saint Petersburg, FL
Jul 29
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Beacham
The Beacham Orlando, FL
Jul 30
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Masquerade
The Masquerade Atlanta, GA
Jul 31
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil
Between The Buried And Me, Thank You Scientist, and Rivers of Nihil at The Ramkat
The Ramkat Winston-Salem, NC
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Furnace Fest
Furnace Fest at Sloss Furnaces
Sloss Furnaces Birmingham, AL

We recommend following Between The Buried And Me on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Between The Buried And Me's Zumic artist page.

