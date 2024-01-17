View all results for 'alt'
Between The Buried And Me Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring with The Acacia Strain
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 17, 2024

Between The Buried And Me announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Colors Experience.

New concerts are scheduled in March and April at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening band for the new dates will be The Acacia Strain. The bands will perform two nights at each stop of the tour.

For these shows, both artists will play multiple albums and songs. Between The Buried And Me will play Colors on night one and Colors II on night two, preceded by The Acacia Strain playing Step Into the Light and songs from 3750 and Coma Witch on night one and Failure Will Follow and "Carbomb" from 3750 on night two.

When do Between The Buried And Me 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, and Blabbermouth. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NOTTHEWRITER. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Between The Buried And Me Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Between The Buried And Me All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 7
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 8
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Underground
The Underground Charlotte, NC
Mar 9
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Recher
The Recher Towson, MD
Mar 10
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Recher
The Recher Towson, MD
Mar 12
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Mar 13
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Brooklyn Bowl Philly
Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA
Mar 14
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 15
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Paradise Rock Club
Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA
Mar 16
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 17
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Mar 18
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 20
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Opera House
The Opera House Toronto, ON, Canada
Mar 21
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Magic Stick
Magic Stick Detroit, MI
Mar 23
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Magic Stick
Magic Stick Detroit, MI
Mar 24
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Mar 25
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Bottom Lounge
Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL
Mar 26
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Mar 27
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Basement East
The Basement East Nashville, TN
Mar 29
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Mar 30
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Trees
Trees Dallas, TX
Mar 31
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Rock Box
The Rock Box San Antonio, TX
Apr 1
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Rock Box
The Rock Box San Antonio, TX
Apr 3
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Apr 4
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Summit Music Hall
Summit Music Hall Denver, CO
Apr 6
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Apr 7
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Apr 8
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Apr 9
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Apr 11
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville
Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville Roseville, CA
Apr 12
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown Sacramento, CA
Apr 13
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 14
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Apr 15
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA
Apr 16
Between The Buried And Me and The Acacia Strain at The Crocodile Second Stage
The Crocodile Second Stage Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Between The Buried And Me on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Between The Buried And Me's Zumic artist page.

