Between The Buried And Me Plan 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Between The Buried And Me announced 2024 tour dates, billed as The Colors Experience.

New concerts are scheduled in March and April at mid-sized venues across North America. The opening band for the new dates will be The Acacia Strain. The bands will perform two nights at each stop of the tour.

For these shows, both artists will play multiple albums and songs. Between The Buried And Me will play Colors on night one and Colors II on night two, preceded by The Acacia Strain playing Step Into the Light and songs from 3750 and Coma Witch on night one and Failure Will Follow and "Carbomb" from 3750 on night two.

When do Between The Buried And Me 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 19. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Knotfest, and Blabbermouth. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is NOTTHEWRITER. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

