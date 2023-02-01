View all results for 'alt'
Beyoncé Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

48 shows for 'Renaissance World Tour’
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 1, 2023

Beyoncé has announced 2023 world tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Renaissance.

The newly planned shows will begin with a European leg from May into June then a North American leg from July into September. This will be Beyoncé's first lengthy solo tour since 2016's Formation Tour.

When do Beyoncé 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

There are no general public onsales at this time. Verified Fan Registration is currently open for Ticketmaster, BeyHive, and Citi cardholders and will close at various dates. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Beyoncé All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 10
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Friends Arena
Friends Arena Stockholm, Sweden
May 14
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at King Baudouin Stadium
King Baudouin Stadium Bruxelles, Brussel, Belgium
May 17
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Principality Stadium
Principality Stadium Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 20
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at BT Murrayfield Stadium
BT Murrayfield Stadium Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 23
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Stadium Of Light
Stadium Of Light Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Stade de France
Stade de France Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
May 29
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
May 30
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London , England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 11
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Orange Vélodrome
Orange Vélodrome Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jun 15
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at RheinEnergieStadion
RheinEnergieStadion Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 17
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Johan Cruijff Arena
Johan Cruijff Arena Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 21
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Volksparkstadion
Volksparkstadion Hamburg, Germany
Jun 24
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Deutsche Bank Park
Deutsche Bank Park Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 27
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at PGE Narodowy
PGE Narodowy Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 8
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 9
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Rogers Centre
Rogers Centre Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 12
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Lincoln Financial Field
Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA
Jul 15
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 17
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Cardinal Stadium
Cardinal Stadium Louisville, KY
Jul 20
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Huntington Bank Stadium
Huntington Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN
Jul 22
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jul 23
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Soldier Field Stadium
Soldier Field Stadium Chicago, IL
Jul 26
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Ford Field
Ford Field Detroit, MI
Jul 29
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 30
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 1
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Gillette Stadium
Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA
Aug 3
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Acrisure Stadium
Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 5
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Aug 6
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Fedex Field
Fedex Field Hyattsville, MD
Aug 9
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Bank Of America Stadium
Bank Of America Stadium Charlotte, NC
Aug 11
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Aug 16
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Raymond James Stadium
Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL
Aug 18
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Hard Rock Stadium
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 21
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at The Dome at America's Center
The Dome at America's Center St. Louis, MO
Aug 24
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at State Farm Stadium
State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ
Aug 26
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV
Aug 30
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Levi’s Stadium
Levi’s Stadium Santa Clara, CA
Sep 2
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Sep 3
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Sep 11
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at BC Place Stadium
BC Place Stadium Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 13
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Lumen Field
Lumen Field Seattle, WA
Sep 18
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, MO
Sep 21
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
Sep 23
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Sep 24
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at NRG Stadium
NRG Stadium Houston, TX
Sep 27
Beyoncé
Beyoncé at Caesars Superdome
Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA

We recommend following Beyoncé on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Beyoncé's Zumic artist page.

