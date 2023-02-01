Beyoncé Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Beyoncé has announced 2023 world tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Renaissance.

The newly planned shows will begin with a European leg from May into June then a North American leg from July into September. This will be Beyoncé's first lengthy solo tour since 2016's Formation Tour.

When do Beyoncé 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

There are no general public onsales at this time. Verified Fan Registration is currently open for Ticketmaster, BeyHive, and Citi cardholders and will close at various dates. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Beyoncé All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Beyoncé on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

