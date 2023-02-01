Beyoncé Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Beyoncé has announced 2023 world tour dates in conjunction with her new album, Renaissance.
The newly planned shows will begin with a European leg from May into June then a North American leg from July into September. This will be Beyoncé's first lengthy solo tour since 2016's Formation Tour.
When do Beyoncé 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
There are no general public onsales at this time. Verified Fan Registration is currently open for Ticketmaster, BeyHive, and Citi cardholders and will close at various dates. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Beyoncé All Tour Dates and Tickets
May 10
Friends Arena
Stockholm, Sweden
May 14
King Baudouin Stadium
Bruxelles, Brussel, Belgium
May 17
Principality Stadium
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
May 20
BT Murrayfield Stadium
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
May 23
Stadium Of Light
Tyne and Wear, England, United Kingdom
May 26
Stade de France
Saint-Denis, Île-de-France, France
May 29
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London , England, United Kingdom
May 30
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London , England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Jun 11
Orange Vélodrome
Marseille, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, France
Jun 15
RheinEnergieStadion
Köln, NRW, Germany
Jun 17
Johan Cruijff Arena
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 21
Volksparkstadion
Hamburg, Germany
Jun 24
Deutsche Bank Park
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 27
PGE Narodowy
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jul 8
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 9
Rogers Centre
Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 12
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia, PA
Jul 15
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
Jul 17
Cardinal Stadium
Louisville, KY
Jul 20
Huntington Bank Stadium
Minneapolis, MN
Jul 22
Soldier Field Stadium
Chicago, IL
Jul 23
Soldier Field Stadium
Chicago, IL
Jul 29
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Jul 30
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
Aug 1
Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
Aug 3
Acrisure Stadium
Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 5
Fedex Field
Hyattsville, MD
Aug 6
Fedex Field
Hyattsville, MD
Aug 9
Bank Of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
Aug 11
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Aug 12
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
Aug 16
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
Aug 18
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
Aug 21
The Dome at America's Center
St. Louis, MO
Aug 24
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
Aug 26
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
Aug 30
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
Sep 2
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Sep 3
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA
Sep 11
BC Place Stadium
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Sep 18
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Kansas City, MO
Sep 21
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
Sep 27
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, LA
We recommend following Beyoncé on social media and signing up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
