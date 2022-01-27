Biffy Clyro Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Biffy Clyro have extended their 2022 tour dates, bringing their total performances to over 40.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues in April and May. Previously, the Scottish rockers announced rescheduled European tour dates running from June into October. Biffy Clyro also plan to perform at a handful of festivals. Last summer, the band toured through parts of the United Kingdom. Their last North American tour was in 2017.

When do Biffy Clyro 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase.The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

