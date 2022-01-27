Biffy Clyro Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Biffy Clyro have extended their 2022 tour dates, bringing their total performances to over 40.
The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues in April and May. Previously, the Scottish rockers announced rescheduled European tour dates running from June into October. Biffy Clyro also plan to perform at a handful of festivals. Last summer, the band toured through parts of the United Kingdom. Their last North American tour was in 2017.
Biffy Clyro Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Apr 24
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Biffy Clyro All Tour Dates and Tickets
Apr 17
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Apr 19
9:30 Club
Washington, D.C.
Apr 20
Big Night Live
Boston, MA
Apr 22
History - Toronto
Toronto, ON, Canada
Apr 24
Irving Plaza
New York, NY
Apr 25
Union Transfer
Philadelphia, PA
Apr 27
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Apr 28
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Nashville, TN
Apr 29
to
May 1
Central Park - Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia
May 1
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Dallas, TX
May 3
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
May 4
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6
The Fillmore - San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
May 7
The Music Box
San Diego, CA
May 9
The Belasco Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rockfest
Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Donington Park
Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
to
Jun 18
Bergenhus Festning
Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Park 360
Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 25
Royal Highland Centre
Ingliston, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Gärdet
Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Aug 10
to
Aug 14
Open Flair Festival
Eschwege, HE, Germany
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Taubertal Festival
Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Aug 16
Rescheduled
Stadtpark Open Air
Hamburg, Germany
Sep 4
Rescheduled
Le Transbordeur
Villeurbanne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Sep 5
PALOMA - GRANDE SALLE
Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Sep 7
Rescheduled
La Riviera
Madrid, Spain
Sep 11
Rescheduled
Sala Razzmatazz
Barcelona, Spain
Sep 12
The Hall Zürich
Dübendorf, Switzerland
Sep 14
Carroponte
Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 15
Rescheduled
Zenith - Munich
München, Germany
Sep 18
Rescheduled
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 19
Rescheduled
Porsche Arena
Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Sep 21
Rescheduled
Velodrom
Berlin, Germany
Sep 22
Rescheduled
Klub Stodoła
Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Sep 23
Rescheduled
Swiss Life Hall
Hannover, Germany
Sep 25
Rockhal
Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Sep 26
Rescheduled
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Sep 28
Rescheduled
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Sep 29
Den Gra Hal
Christiania, Denmark
Sep 30
Fållan 10
Johanneshov, Sweden
Oct 2
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
When do Biffy Clyro 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase.The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Biffy Clyro on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.
For more, check out Biffy Clyro's Zumic artist page.