Biffy Clyro Extend 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rocking North America & Europe
Published January 27, 2022

Biffy Clyro have extended their 2022 tour dates, bringing their total performances to over 40.

The newly announced shows will make stops at mid-sized North American venues in April and May. Previously, the Scottish rockers announced rescheduled European tour dates running from June into October. Biffy Clyro also plan to perform at a handful of festivals. Last summer, the band toured through parts of the United Kingdom. Their last North American tour was in 2017.

Biffy Clyro Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 25
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Union Transfer
Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA
Apr 27
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Apr 28
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Apr 29
to
May 1
Shaky Knees Festival
Shaky Knees Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 1
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
The Echo Lounge & Music Hall Dallas, TX
May 3
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
May 4
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at The Fillmore - San Francisco
The Fillmore - San Francisco San Francisco, CA
May 7
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at The Music Box
The Music Box San Diego, CA
May 9
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at The Belasco Theater
The Belasco Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rockfest 2022
Rockfest 2022 at Rockfest
Rockfest Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
to
Jun 18
Bergenfest
Bergenfest at Bergenhus Festning
Bergenhus Festning Bergen, Hordaland, Norway
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Rock For People Festival
Rock For People Festival at Park 360
Park 360 Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 17
to
Jun 19
Park Live Festival
Park Live Festival at Luzhniki Stadium
Luzhniki Stadium Russia
Jun 25
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Royal Highland Centre
Royal Highland Centre Ingliston, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jul 1
to
Jul 3
Lollapalooza Stockholm
Lollapalooza Stockholm at Gärdet
Gärdet Stockholm, Sweden, Sweden
Aug 10
to
Aug 14
Open Flair Festival 2022
Open Flair Festival 2022 at Open Flair Festival
Open Flair Festival Eschwege, HE, Germany
Aug 11
to
Aug 14
Taubertal Festival 2022
Taubertal Festival 2022 at Taubertal Festival
Taubertal Festival Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany
Aug 16
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Stadtpark Open Air
Rescheduled
Stadtpark Open Air Hamburg, Germany
Sep 3
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, France
Sep 4
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Le Transbordeur
Rescheduled
Le Transbordeur Villeurbanne, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Sep 5
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at PALOMA - GRANDE SALLE
PALOMA - GRANDE SALLE Nîmes, Occitanie, France
Sep 7
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at La Riviera
Rescheduled
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Sep 11
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Sala Razzmatazz
Rescheduled
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Sep 12
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at The Hall Zürich
The Hall Zürich Dübendorf, Switzerland
Sep 14
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Carroponte
Carroponte Sesto San Giovanni, Lombardia, Italy
Sep 15
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Zenith - Munich
Rescheduled
Zenith - Munich München, Germany
Sep 16
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Sep 18
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Festhalle
Rescheduled
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 19
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Porsche Arena
Rescheduled
Porsche Arena Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Sep 21
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Velodrom
Rescheduled
Velodrom Berlin, Germany
Sep 22
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Klub Stodoła
Rescheduled
Klub Stodoła Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Sep 23
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Swiss Life Hall
Rescheduled
Swiss Life Hall Hannover, Germany
Sep 25
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Rockhal
Rockhal Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Sep 26
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Rescheduled
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Sep 28
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at AFAS Live
Rescheduled
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Sep 29
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Den Gra Hal
Den Gra Hal Christiania, Denmark
Sep 30
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Fållan 10
Fållan 10 Johanneshov, Sweden
Oct 2
Biffy Clyro
Biffy Clyro at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
When do Biffy Clyro 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 28. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase.The Live Nation presale password is FRONTROW, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your rock on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

For the most up-to-date information, we recommend following Biffy Clyro on their social media accounts, in addition to signing up for your local venue's email newsletter.

For more, check out Biffy Clyro's Zumic artist page.



