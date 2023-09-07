Big Something Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alt-rockers Big Something have added 2023-2024 tour dates in conjunction with Headspace, their LP scheduled for release on November 17.
The band is currently on tour with headlining shows and festival performances. The new concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from mid-December into May. Joining as the opening act on select dates will be The Ries Brothers. More shows are expected to be announced at a later time.
Big Something Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
May 10
Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn, NY
Big Something All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
Winthrop Lake
Rock Hill, SC
Oct 7
Winthrop Lake
Rock Hill, SC
Oct 28
Millennium Center
Winston-Salem, NC
Dec 22
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Hartford, CT
Dec 23
Soundcheck Studios
Pembroke, MA
Dec 29
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Raleigh, NC
Dec 30
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Raleigh, NC
Dec 31
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Raleigh, NC
Jan 26
Salvage Station
Asheville, NC
Jan 27
Salvage Station
Asheville, NC
Feb 1
5 Points Music Sanctuary
Roanoke, VA
Feb 2
Visulite Theatre
Charlotte, NC
Feb 3
Variety Playhouse
Atlanta, GA
Feb 9
Bijou Theater
Knoxville, TN
Feb 10
The Vinyl Lounge Nashville
Nashville, TN
Feb 15
The Charleston Pour House
Charleston, SC
Feb 16
The Charleston Pour House
Charleston, SC
Feb 17
The Charleston Pour House
Charleston, SC
Mar 6
Sheridan Opera House
Telluride, CO
Mar 7
Public House
Crested Butte, CO
Mar 8
Schmiggity's
Steamboat Springs, CO
Mar 12
Urban Lounge
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 14
Volcanic Theatre Pub
Bend, OR
Mar 15
The Get Down
Portland, OR
Mar 16
Tractor Tavern
Seattle, WA
Mar 20
Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill
Nevada City, CA
Mar 21
Hopmonk Tavern - Sebastopol
Sebastopol, CA
Mar 22
The Chapel
San Francisco, CA
Mar 23
Troubadour
West Hollywood, CA
Mar 24
Crescent Ballroom
Phoenix, AZ
Apr 10
The Summit Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Apr 14
The Stache
Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 18
Off Broadway
St. Louis, MO
Apr 19
Madison Theater
Covington, KY
Apr 21
High Noon Saloon
Madison, WI
Apr 24
Knuckleheads Saloon
Kansas City, MO
Apr 25
Beer City Music Hall
Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 26
Deep Ellum Art Company
Dallas, TX
Apr 28
Last Concert Cafe
Houston, TX
May 2
Tuffy's Music Box
Sanford, FL
May 3
Underbelly Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
May 4
Floridian Social Club
St. Petersburg, FL
May 8
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Pittsburgh, PA
May 9
The Fillmore - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
May 10
Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn, NY
May 11
The Atlantis
Washington, DC
When do Big Something 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales are now underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is HEADSPACE. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Big Something on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
For more, check out Big Something's Zumic artist page.