Big Something Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Headspace' tour with The Ries Brothers
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 7, 2023

Alt-rockers Big Something have added 2023-2024 tour dates in conjunction with Headspace, their LP scheduled for release on November 17.

The band is currently on tour with headlining shows and festival performances. The new concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from mid-December into May. Joining as the opening act on select dates will be The Ries Brothers. More shows are expected to be announced at a later time.

Big Something Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

May 10
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY

Big Something All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 22
Big Something and Papadosio at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Sep 22
to
Sep 24
Subterranea Festival at The Caverns
The Caverns Pelham, TN
Oct 5
to
Oct 8
The Fresh & Now Festival at Winthrop Lake
Winthrop Lake Rock Hill, SC
Oct 7
Big Something at Winthrop Lake
Winthrop Lake Rock Hill, SC
Oct 28
Big Something at Millennium Center
Millennium Center Winston-Salem, NC
Dec 14
Big Something at The 8x10
The 8x10 Baltimore, MD
Dec 15
Big Something at The 8x10
The 8x10 Baltimore, MD
Dec 16
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Dec 22
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Infinity Music Hall & Bistro
Infinity Music Hall & Bistro Hartford, CT
Dec 23
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Soundcheck Studios
Soundcheck Studios Pembroke, MA
Dec 29
Big Something at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Dec 30
Big Something at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Dec 31
Big Something at Lincoln Theatre Raleigh
Lincoln Theatre Raleigh Raleigh, NC
Jan 26
Big Something at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Jan 27
Big Something at Salvage Station
Salvage Station Asheville, NC
Feb 1
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at 5 Points Music Sanctuary
5 Points Music Sanctuary Roanoke, VA
Feb 2
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Visulite Theatre
Visulite Theatre Charlotte, NC
Feb 3
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Variety Playhouse
Variety Playhouse Atlanta, GA
Feb 8
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Zydeco
Zydeco Birmingham, AL
Feb 9
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Bijou Theater
Bijou Theater Knoxville, TN
Feb 10
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Vinyl Lounge Nashville
The Vinyl Lounge Nashville Nashville, TN
Feb 15
Big Something at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Feb 16
Big Something at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Feb 17
Big Something at The Charleston Pour House
The Charleston Pour House Charleston, SC
Mar 6
Big Something at Sheridan Opera House
Sheridan Opera House Telluride, CO
Mar 7
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Public House
Public House Crested Butte, CO
Mar 8
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Schmiggity's
Schmiggity's Steamboat Springs, CO
Mar 12
Big Something and Ries Brothers at Urban Lounge
Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 13
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Olympic
The Olympic Boise, ID
Mar 14
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Volcanic Theatre Pub
Volcanic Theatre Pub Bend, OR
Mar 15
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Get Down
The Get Down Portland, OR
Mar 16
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Tractor Tavern
Tractor Tavern Seattle, WA
Mar 20
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill
Crazy Horse Saloon and Grill Nevada City, CA
Mar 21
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Hopmonk Tavern - Sebastopol
Hopmonk Tavern - Sebastopol Sebastopol, CA
Mar 22
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Chapel
The Chapel San Francisco, CA
Mar 23
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Mar 24
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Apr 10
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Summit Music Hall
The Summit Music Hall Columbus, OH
Apr 11
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Mahall's
Mahall's Lakewood, OH
Apr 12
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Iron Works
Iron Works Buffalo, NY
Apr 14
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Stache
The Stache Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 18
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Off Broadway
Off Broadway St. Louis, MO
Apr 19
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Apr 20
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Lincoln Hall
Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL
Apr 21
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at High Noon Saloon
High Noon Saloon Madison, WI
Apr 24
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
Apr 25
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Beer City Music Hall
Beer City Music Hall Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 26
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Deep Ellum Art Company
Deep Ellum Art Company Dallas, TX
Apr 27
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Parish
The Parish Austin, TX
Apr 28
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Last Concert Cafe
Last Concert Cafe Houston, TX
May 2
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Tuffy's Music Box
Tuffy's Music Box Sanford, FL
May 3
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Underbelly Jacksonville
Underbelly Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL
May 4
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Floridian Social Club
Floridian Social Club St. Petersburg, FL
May 8
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
Thunderbird Café & Music Hall Pittsburgh, PA
May 9
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
May 10
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at Brooklyn Made
Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NY
May 11
Big Something and The Ries Brothers at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
When do Big Something 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales are now underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEADSPACE. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Big Something on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Big Something's Zumic artist page.

seating chart