Big Something Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Alt-rockers Big Something have added 2023-2024 tour dates in conjunction with Headspace, their LP scheduled for release on November 17.

The band is currently on tour with headlining shows and festival performances. The new concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from mid-December into May. Joining as the opening act on select dates will be The Ries Brothers. More shows are expected to be announced at a later time.

When do Big Something 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 8. Presales are now underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is HEADSPACE. The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Big Something on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

