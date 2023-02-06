View all results for 'alt'
Big Time Rush Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Can’t Get Enough' tour across North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 6, 2023

Pop group Big Time Rush have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new song, "Can't Get Enough."

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in the USA and Mexico from June into August. The opening act on select dates will be Max and Jax. Forty shows are scheduled at this time.

When do Big Time Rush 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 7. Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Big Time Rush All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 22
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Dickies Arena - Fort Worth
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth Fort Worth, TX
Jun 24
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Choctaw Casino & Resort
Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant, OK
Jun 25
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Southaven, MS
Jun 27
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at PNC Music Pavilion
PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte, NC
Jun 28
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at The Pavilion at Star Lake
The Pavilion at Star Lake Burgettstown, PA
Jun 30
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at PNC Bank Arts Center
PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, NJ
Jul 1
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Mohegan Sun Arena
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Jul 2
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Hersheypark Stadium
Hersheypark Stadium Hershey, PA
Jul 3
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC)
Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) Saratoga Springs, NY
Jul 5
Big Time Rush
Big Time Rush at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Jul 7
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Bethel, NY
Jul 8
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater Virginia Beach, VA
Jul 9
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Wantagh, NY
Jul 11
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Maine Savings Amphitheater
Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME
Jul 12
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Xfinity Center
Xfinity Center Mansfield, MA
Jul 14
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD
Jul 15
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Schottenstein Center
Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
Jul 16
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park Tinley Park, IL
Jul 17
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Blossom Music Center
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Jul 19
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkston, MI
Jul 21
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Van Andel Arena
Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
Jul 22
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
American Family Insurance Amphitheater Milwaukee, WI
Jul 23
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Riverbend Music Center
Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Jul 24
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jul 26
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA
Jul 28
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
Jul 29
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Credit One Stadium
Credit One Stadium Charleston, SC
Jul 30
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Aug 1
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Pelham, AL
Aug 3
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX
Aug 5
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Aug 7
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA
Aug 8
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Save Mart Center
Save Mart Center Fresno, CA
Aug 10
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Toyota Amphitheatre
Toyota Amphitheatre Wheatland, CA
Aug 11
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at Kia Forum
Kia Forum Inglewood, CA
Aug 12
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax
Big Time Rush and Max and Jax at MGM Grand Garden Arena
MGM Grand Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV
Aug 18
Big Time Rush
Big Time Rush at Palacio De Los Deportes
Palacio De Los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Aug 21
Big Time Rush
Big Time Rush at Auditorio Telmex
Auditorio Telmex Zapopan, Mexico
Aug 23
Big Time Rush
Big Time Rush at Auditorio Citibanamex
Auditorio Citibanamex Monterrey, N.L., Mexico

We recommend following Big Time Rush on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for "Can't Get Enough." For more, check out the Big Time Rush Zumic artist page.

