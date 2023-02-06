Big Time Rush Plan 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Pop group Big Time Rush have announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with their new song, "Can't Get Enough."

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues in the USA and Mexico from June into August. The opening act on select dates will be Max and Jax. Forty shows are scheduled at this time.

When do Big Time Rush 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as February 10. Presales for VIP packages and fan club members begin February 7. Citi cardholders, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Big Time Rush on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

