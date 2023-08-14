View all results for 'alt'
Big Wreck Share 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Trucking across North America
by Francesco Marano

Published August 14, 2023

Boston rockers Big Wreck have announced 2023 tour dates.

The newly planned concerts are scheduled at mid-sized venues across North America from early November into late December. The opening acts for the new shows will be a couple of Canadian groups: Texas King and VILIVANT.

When do Big Wreck 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 18. Presales for Spotify, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App begin August 15. Artist and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is TRACK, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Big Wreck All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 9
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at FirstOntario Concert Hall
FirstOntario Concert Hall Hamilton, ON, Canada
Nov 10
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at London Music Hall - Ontario
London Music Hall - Ontario London, ON, Canada
Nov 11
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Elements Night Club
Elements Night Club Kitchener, ON, Canada
Nov 14
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at PEI Brewing Company
PEI Brewing Company Charlottetown, PE, Canada
Nov 15
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Light House Arts Centre
Light House Arts Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Nov 17
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at The Centre at Casino New Brunswick
The Centre at Casino New Brunswick Moncton, NB, Canada
Nov 18
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Theatre Beanfield
Theatre Beanfield Montréal, QC, Canada
Nov 20
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Charles W. Stockey Centre
Charles W. Stockey Centre Parry Sound, ON, Canada
Nov 21
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at The Machine Shop (ON)
The Machine Shop (ON) Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Canada
Nov 23
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Casino Regina
Casino Regina Regina, SK, Canada
Nov 24
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Midway Music
Midway Music Edmonton, AB, Canada
Nov 25
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at The Palace Theatre - Calgary
The Palace Theatre - Calgary Calgary, AB, Canada
Nov 28
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at The Port Theatre
The Port Theatre Nanaimo, BC, Canada
Nov 29
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Commodore Ballroom
Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nov 30
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Neumos
Neumos Seattle, WA
Dec 2
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Wonder Ballroom
Wonder Ballroom Portland, OR
Dec 5
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at The New Parish
The New Parish Oakland, CA
Dec 6
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Troubadour
Troubadour West Hollywood, CA
Dec 8
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Crescent Ballroom
Crescent Ballroom Phoenix, AZ
Dec 10
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Empire Garage
Empire Garage Austin, TX
Dec 11
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Dec 12
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at The Studio at the Factory
The Studio at the Factory Dallas, TX
Dec 14
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Marquis Theater
Marquis Theater Denver, CO
Dec 16
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre)
Coors Event Centre (formerly known as O'Brians Event Centre) Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Dec 17
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Club Regent Casino
Club Regent Casino Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Dec 18
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at NV Nightclub
NV Nightclub Thunder Bay, ON, Canada
Dec 20
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at The Empire Theatre
The Empire Theatre Belleville, ON, Canada
Dec 21
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at Bronson Centre
Bronson Centre Ottawa, ON, Canada
Dec 22
Big Wreck, Texas King, and VILIVANT at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Big Wreck on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Big Wreck's Zumic artist page.

