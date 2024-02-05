View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Bikini Kill Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

30+ concerts in South America, Europe, North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 5, 2024
Photo by Debi Del Grande

This week, Bikini Kill added 2024 tour dates for the USA and Canada. The newly announced North American tour is happening coast to coast in August and September. That 16-date trek includes multiple nights in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Brooklyn.

The punk band have 34 concerts planned ahead, starting with a six-date tour of Central and South America in March. That will be followed by 12 dates in Europe and the UK during the early summer, including the Primavera Sound Barcelona festival.

When do Bikini Kill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin February 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bikini Kill Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 7
Bikini Kill at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Sep 8
Bikini Kill at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY

Bikini Kill All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 3
Bikini Kill at Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes
Pabellón del Palacio de los Deportes Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Mar 5
Bikini Kill at Audio Club
Audio Club Sao Paulo, Brazil
Mar 7
Bikini Kill at Blondie
Blondie Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
Mar 9
Bikini Kill at C Complejo Art Media
C Complejo Art Media Buenos Aires, CABA, Argentina
Mar 12
Bikini Kill at Centro de Convenciones Teatro Leguia
Centro de Convenciones Teatro Leguia Lima, Provincia de Lima, Peru
Mar 14
Bikini Kill at Audio Club
Audio Club Sao Paulo, Brazil
May 29
to
Jun 2
Primavera Sound Barcelona at Parc del Forum
Parc del Forum Barcelona, Spain
Jun 2
Bikini Kill and Comet Gain at La Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand-Parc
La Salle des Fêtes Bordeaux Grand-Parc Bordeaux, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France
Jun 3
Bikini Kill and Big Joanie at Elysee Montmartre
Elysee Montmartre Paris, France
Jun 5
Bikini Kill and Big Joanie at De Roma
De Roma Antwerp, Belgium
Jun 6
Bikini Kill and Big Joanie at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jun 8
Bikini Kill and Tropical Fuck Storm at Astra Kulturhaus
Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany
Jun 9
Bikini Kill and Tropical Fuck Storm at Store Vega
Store Vega Copenhagen, Denmark
Jun 10
Bikini Kill and Tropical Fuck Storm at Pustervik
Pustervik Göteborg, Sweden
Jun 12
Bikini Kill and Snoozers at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 13
Bikini Kill and R.AGGS at O2 Academy Leeds
O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Bikini Kill and R.AGGS at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Bikini Kill and R.AGGS at The Crossing
The Crossing Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Aug 15
Bikini Kill at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Aug 16
Bikini Kill at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Aug 18
Bikini Kill at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Aug 19
Bikini Kill at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Aug 21
Bikini Kill at McMenamins Grand Lodge
McMenamins Grand Lodge Forest Grove, OR
Aug 27
Bikini Kill at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 29
Bikini Kill at Riverside Theater - WI
Riverside Theater - WI Milwaukee, WI
Aug 30
Bikini Kill at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Aug 31
Bikini Kill at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI
Sep 3
Bikini Kill at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 4
Bikini Kill at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Montréal, QC, Canada
Sep 6
Bikini Kill at State Theatre
State Theatre Portland, ME
Sep 7
Bikini Kill at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Sep 8
Bikini Kill at Brooklyn Paramount
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Sep 10
Bikini Kill at Franklin Music Hall
Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA
Sep 11
Bikini Kill at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bikini Kill on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bikini Kill's Zumic artist page.

1
240
artists
Bikini Kill
genres
Alt Rock Punk
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Bikini Kill
Bikini Kill
Sep
7
Bikini Kill
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Sep
8
Bikini Kill
Brooklyn Paramount Brooklyn, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Bikini Kill Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
April 3, 2020
Bikini Kill Reschedule 2020 Tour Dates: Tickets Now On Sale
Tickets Bikini Kill
1
1234
image for article Bikini Kill Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
November 6, 2019
Bikini Kill Plot 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
Tickets Bikini Kill
2
1753
image for article Bikini Kill Reveal 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket On Sale Info
January 16, 2019
Bikini Kill Reveal 2019 Tour Dates: Ticket On Sale Info
Tickets Bikini Kill
3
2088
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart