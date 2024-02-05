Bikini Kill Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Photo by Debi Del Grande

This week, Bikini Kill added 2024 tour dates for the USA and Canada. The newly announced North American tour is happening coast to coast in August and September. That 16-date trek includes multiple nights in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Brooklyn.

The punk band have 34 concerts planned ahead, starting with a six-date tour of Central and South America in March. That will be followed by 12 dates in Europe and the UK during the early summer, including the Primavera Sound Barcelona festival.

When do Bikini Kill 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist and Citi cardmembers begin February 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bikini Kill All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bikini Kill on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Bikini Kill's Zumic artist page.