Billie Eilish Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, few were riding a wave of success in the same class as Billie Eilish. Now that vaccinations are reducing the risk for people everywhere, the pop star announced 2022 tour dates for North America and Europe in conjunction with her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. The album is due out on July 30, 2021.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from February into April at large-scale arenas across America and June into July in Europe. Multiple nights are planned at major venues in NYC and LA, in addition to 50+ other cities. Before the tour, Eilish is headlining a handful of festivals including Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, The Governors Ball, and Austin City Limits.

When do Billie Eilish 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is currently open and will close on May 23. Presales for Verified Fan begin May 26. People who previously purchased items from the Billie Eilish webstore will have access to presales beginning May 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billie Eilish All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Billie Eilish on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month Billie shared a music video for "Your Power." For concert tickets and more, check out Billie Eilish's Zumic artist page.