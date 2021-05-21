View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Billie Eilish Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Happier Than Ever' concerts in North America & Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 21, 2021

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, few were riding a wave of success in the same class as Billie Eilish. Now that vaccinations are reducing the risk for people everywhere, the pop star announced 2022 tour dates for North America and Europe in conjunction with her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. The album is due out on July 30, 2021.

The newly announced shows are scheduled from February into April at large-scale arenas across America and June into July in Europe. Multiple nights are planned at major venues in NYC and LA, in addition to 50+ other cities. Before the tour, Eilish is headlining a handful of festivals including Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, The Governors Ball, and Austin City Limits.

When do Billie Eilish 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is currently open and will close on May 23. Presales for Verified Fan begin May 26. People who previously purchased items from the Billie Eilish webstore will have access to presales beginning May 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billie Eilish Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 24
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Feb 18
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 18
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 19
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 19
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 22
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 22
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Billie Eilish All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Life is Beautiful Festival
Life is Beautiful Festival at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
Firefly Music Festival
Firefly Music Festival at The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway Dover, DE
Sep 24
The Governors Ball Music Festival
The Governors Ball Music Festival at Citi Field
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 8
to
Oct 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Feb 3
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Feb 3
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Smoothie King Center
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Feb 5
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 5
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Feb 6
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Feb 6
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Spectrum Center
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Feb 8
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 8
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 9
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Capital One Arena
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Feb 9
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Capital One Arena Parkings Lots
Capital One Arena Parkings Lots Washington, DC
Feb 10
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Feb 10
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Bryce Jordan Center
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Feb 12
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY
Feb 13
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Wells Fargo Center
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Feb 15
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 15
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 16
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 16
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 18
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 18
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 19
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 19
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb 20
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Feb 20
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at TD Garden
TD Garden Boston, MA
Feb 22
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb 22
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Mar 8
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Mar 8
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Mar 9
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 9
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Bridgestone Arena
Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
Mar 11
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Mar 11
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Mar 12
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Little Caesars Arena
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Mar 14
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 14
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Mar 15
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Mar 15
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Mar 16
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Mar 16
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at CHI Health Center
CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
Mar 19
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Mar 19
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Ball Arena
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Mar 21
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Vivint Arena
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 21
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 24
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 24
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 25
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 25
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Climate Pledge Arena
Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA
Mar 29
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 29
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Chase Center
Chase Center San Francisco, CA
Mar 30
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Mar 30
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Golden 1 Center
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Apr 1
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at T-Mobile Arena
T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Apr 2
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Gila River Arena
Gila River Arena Glendale, AZ
Apr 6
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Apr 8
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Apr 9
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at The Forum
The Forum Inglewood, CA
Jun 3
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at SSE Arena, Belfast
SSE Arena, Belfast Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jun 4
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 5
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at 3Arena
3Arena Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 7
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at The Hydro At SECC
The Hydro At SECC Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Utilita Arena Birmingham
Utilita Arena Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 18
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 19
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 19
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 21
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Jun 22
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at AccorHotels Arena
AccorHotels Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 28
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Sportpaleis
Sportpaleis Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 30
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jun 30
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Jul 2
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland
Jul 2
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish at Hallenstadion
Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland

We recommend following Billie Eilish on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last month Billie shared a music video for "Your Power." For concert tickets and more, check out Billie Eilish's Zumic artist page.

2
199
artists
Billie Eilish
genres
Pop
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish
Sep
23
The Governors Ball Music Festival
Citi Field Flushing, NY
Feb
18
Billie Eilish
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
18
Billie Eilish
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
19
Billie Eilish
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
19
Billie Eilish
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Feb
22
Billie Eilish
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Feb
22
Billie Eilish
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info
September 30, 2019
Jingle Ball 2019 Lineups Revealed for Some Cities: Ticket Presale...
Tickets Dance-Pop Pop Pop Rock 5 Seconds of Summer Billie Eilish BTS Camila Cabello Charlie Puth CNCO French Montana Halsey iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Jonas Brothers Katy Perry Khalid Lauv Lewis Capaldi Lil Nas X Lizzo Monsta X Niall Horan Normani Quinn XCII Sam Smith Why Don't We Zara Larsson
1
1432
image for article Billie Eilish Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 27, 2019
Billie Eilish Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code &...
Tickets Indie Indie Pop Pop Billie Eilish Duckwrth
2
8590
image for article "Bad Guy" - Billie Eilish ft Justin Bieber (Remix) [YouTube Audio Single]
July 16, 2019
"Bad Guy "
Billie Eilish ft. Justin Bieber (YouTube)
Music Indie Electronic Indie Pop Pop Trap Billie Eilish Billie Eilish ft. Justin Bieber Justin Bieber Audio
1
2213
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart