Billie Eilish Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, few were riding a wave of success in the same class as Billie Eilish. Now that vaccinations are reducing the risk for people everywhere, the pop star announced 2022 tour dates for North America and Europe in conjunction with her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. The album is due out on July 30, 2021.
The newly announced shows are scheduled from February into April at large-scale arenas across America and June into July in Europe. Multiple nights are planned at major venues in NYC and LA, in addition to 50+ other cities. Before the tour, Eilish is headlining a handful of festivals including Life Is Beautiful, Firefly, The Governors Ball, and Austin City Limits.
When do Billie Eilish 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins as early as May 28. Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration is currently open and will close on May 23. Presales for Verified Fan begin May 26. People who previously purchased items from the Billie Eilish webstore will have access to presales beginning May 25. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Billie Eilish Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Billie Eilish All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 17
to
Sep 19
Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Las Vegas, NV
Sep 23
to
Sep 26
The Woodlands of Dover International Speedway
Dover, DE
Feb 3
Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
Feb 5
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Feb 6
Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
Feb 8
PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
Feb 9
Capital One Arena
Washington, DC
Feb 10
Bryce Jordan Center
University Park, PA
Feb 12
KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
Feb 13
Wells Fargo Center
Philadelphia, PA
Feb 15
Centre Bell
Montréal, QC, Canada
Feb 16
Scotiabank Arena
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Feb 19
Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
Feb 22
Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
Mar 8
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Birmingham, AL
Mar 9
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, TN
Mar 11
KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
Mar 12
Little Caesars Arena
Detroit, MI
Mar 14
United Center
Chicago, IL
Mar 15
Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
Mar 16
CHI Health Center
Omaha, NE
Mar 21
Vivint Arena
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 24
Rogers Arena
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Mar 25
Climate Pledge Arena
Seattle, WA
Mar 29
Chase Center
San Francisco, CA
Mar 30
Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
Apr 1
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
Apr 2
Gila River Arena
Glendale, AZ
Jun 3
SSE Arena, Belfast
Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Jun 4
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 5
3Arena
Dublin, County Dublin, Ireland
Jun 7
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 8
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Jun 10
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 11
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
The Hydro At SECC
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Jun 15
Utilita Arena Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Jun 16
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Jun 18
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Jun 19
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, HE, Germany
Jun 21
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Jun 22
AccorHotels Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Jun 28
Sportpaleis
Antwerpen, Belgium
Jun 30
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Jul 2
Hallenstadion
Zurich, Switzerland
We recommend following Billie Eilish on social media and signing up for her free email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
Last month Billie shared a music video for "Your Power." For concert tickets and more, check out Billie Eilish's Zumic artist page.