Billy Currington Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Stacked lineups with Kip Moore, Larry Fleet, Redferrin
by Francesco Marano

Published January 23, 2024

Country artist Billy Currington announced his first leg of 2024 tour dates. With 12 performances lined up into July, this will be his most extensive tour since 2019.

The new concerts are scheduled from April into June at venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates will include Kip Moore, Larry Fleet, and / or Redferrin. Billy also has a festival performance at Chicago's Windy City Smokeout.

When do Billy Currington 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BCLIVE24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Currington Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Billy Currington All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 26
Billy Currington and Kip Moore at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre Atlanta, GA
Apr 27
Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Larry Fleet at The Wharf Amphitheatre
The Wharf Amphitheatre Orange Beach, AL
May 3
Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Larry Fleet at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
May 4
Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Larry Fleet at Heritage Park Amphitheatre
Heritage Park Amphitheatre Simpsonville, SC
May 11
Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Larry Fleet at The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre Youngstown, Ohio
May 17
Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Redferrin at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater
Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater Tuscaloosa, AL
May 18
Billy Currington, Kip Moore, and Redferrin at Ascend Amphitheater
Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN
Jun 1
Billy Currington and Kip Moore at Frank Brown Park
Frank Brown Park Panama City Beach, FL
Jun 14
Billy Currington, Larry Fleet, and Redferrin at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Jun 21
Billy Currington, Larry Fleet, and Redferrin at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT
Jun 22
Billy Currington, Larry Fleet, and Redferrin at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Jul 11
to
Jul 14
Windy City Smokeout at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL

For the most up-to-date information, follow Billy Currington on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

