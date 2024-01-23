Billy Currington Plots 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country artist Billy Currington announced his first leg of 2024 tour dates. With 12 performances lined up into July, this will be his most extensive tour since 2019.

The new concerts are scheduled from April into June at venues across North America. Opening acts on select dates will include Kip Moore, Larry Fleet, and / or Redferrin. Billy also has a festival performance at Chicago's Windy City Smokeout.

When do Billy Currington 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as January 26. Presales are currently underway for Artist and Citi cardmembers. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BCLIVE24. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Currington All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Billy Currington on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out Billy Currington's Zumic artist page.