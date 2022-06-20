View all results for 'alt'
Billy Idol Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

touring America and Europe, plus Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 20, 2022

Hard rocking superstar Billy Idol has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. The newly announced concerts are set in Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan from November 11 to 19.

In August, Billy and his band begin a run of headlining shows across the western section of America. In September, they plan to tour through Europe and the UK. Billy also had a few festival performances booked, keeping things nicely spread out with about 29 concerts over the next five months.

When do Billy Idol 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins June 24. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin June 21. Ticketmaster, Facebook, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BFILV22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Idol All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jun 26
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Brita-Arena
Cancelled
Brita-Arena Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Aug 12
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Celebrity Theatre
Celebrity Theatre Phoenix, AZ
Aug 13
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage, CA
Aug 17
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Albertsons Boise Open
Albertsons Boise Open at Hillcrest Country Club Inc
Hillcrest Country Club Inc Boise, ID
Aug 21
Billy Idol and Steve Stevens
Billy Idol and Steve Stevens at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Aug 24
BIlly Idol
BIlly Idol at Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay San Diego, CA
Aug 25
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Majestic Ventura Theatre
Majestic Ventura Theatre Ventura, California
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Rock In Rio
Rock In Rio at Park of the Athletes
Park of the Athletes Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 23
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Peibnitz Insel
Peibnitz Insel Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Sep 25
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Budapest Park
Budapest Park Budapest, Hungary
Sep 26
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Sep 29
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Festhalle
Festhalle Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 30
BIlly Idol
BIlly Idol at Arena Nuremberg
Arena Nuremberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Oct 3
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Olympiahalle
Olympiahalle München, Germany
Oct 5
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Oct 6
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Barclays Arena Hamburg
Rescheduled
Barclays Arena Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 8
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Emsland Arena
Emsland Arena Lingen (Ems), NDS, Germany
Oct 11
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Mitsubishi Electric Halle Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 13
Billy Idol and Television
Billy Idol and Television at AO Arena
AO Arena Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Billy Idol and Television
Billy Idol and Television at Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Billy Idol and Television
Billy Idol and Television at OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
Rescheduled
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley) London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
Billy Idol and Television
Billy Idol and Television at OVO Hydro
OVO Hydro Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 25
Billy Idol and Television
Billy Idol and Television at First Direct Arena
First Direct Arena Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Nov 19
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

We recommend following Billy Idol on social media and signing up for his free newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Billy Idol, check out his Zumic artist page.

