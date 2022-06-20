Billy Idol Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard rocking superstar Billy Idol has added 2022 tour dates to his schedule. The newly announced concerts are set in Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan from November 11 to 19.
In August, Billy and his band begin a run of headlining shows across the western section of America. In September, they plan to tour through Europe and the UK. Billy also had a few festival performances booked, keeping things nicely spread out with about 29 concerts over the next five months.
When do Billy Idol 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
The general public on-sale begins June 24. Presales for VIP packages, fan club members, and Citi cardholders begin June 21. Ticketmaster, Facebook, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is BFILV22. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Billy Idol All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jun 26
Cancelled
Brita-Arena
Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Aug 12
Celebrity Theatre
Phoenix, AZ
Aug 13
The Show - Agua Caliente Casino
Rancho Mirage, CA
Aug 17
Mountain Winery
Saratoga, CA
Aug 18
to
Aug 21
Hillcrest Country Club Inc
Boise, ID
Aug 21
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Lincoln, CA
Aug 24
Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
San Diego, CA
Aug 25
Majestic Ventura Theatre
Ventura, California
Sep 2
to
Sep 11
Park of the Athletes
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Sep 23
Peibnitz Insel
Halle (Saale), SA, Germany
Sep 25
Budapest Park
Budapest, Hungary
Sep 29
Festhalle
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Sep 30
Arena Nuremberg
Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Oct 3
Olympiahalle
München, Germany
Oct 5
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Oct 6
Rescheduled
Barclays Arena Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Oct 8
Emsland Arena
Lingen (Ems), NDS, Germany
Oct 11
Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Düsseldorf, Germany
Oct 13
AO Arena
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Oct 17
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff
Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom
Oct 19
Rescheduled
OVO Arena Wembley (formerly The SSE Arena Wembley)
London, England, United Kingdom
Oct 21
OVO Hydro
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Oct 25
First Direct Arena
Leeds, England, United Kingdom
Nov 11
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 12
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 16
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 18
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
Nov 19
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
