Billy Idol Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard-rocking superstar Billy Idol added tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Rebel Yell 2024, thirteen new July and August shows are planned at arenas across Canada. The opening act will be Canadian rockers Platinum Blonde. Before the summer shows, Billy has festival performances in Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, and Oregon.

When do Billy Idol 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales for Artist begin April 9. American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BFICANADA. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

