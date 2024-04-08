View all results for 'alt'
Billy Idol Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

20+ shows in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 8, 2024

Hard-rocking superstar Billy Idol added tour dates to his schedule.

Billed as Rebel Yell 2024, thirteen new July and August shows are planned at arenas across Canada. The opening act will be Canadian rockers Platinum Blonde. Before the summer shows, Billy has festival performances in Florida, Georgia, Arizona, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Indiana, and Oregon.

When do Billy Idol 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 12. Presales for Artist begin April 9. American Express cardmember, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is BFICANADA. For the American Express presale, you can use the promo password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is RIFF, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Idol All Tour Dates and Tickets

May 3
to
May 5
Shaky Knees Music Festival at Central Park - Atlanta
Central Park - Atlanta Atlanta, Georgia
May 3
to
May 5
SunFest 2024 at West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach
May 10
Billy Idol at Pepsi Amphitheater
Pepsi Amphitheater Flagstaff, AZ
May 11
Billy Idol at Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre Tucson, AZ
May 14
Billy Idol at The Joint - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
The Joint - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa Catoosa, OK
May 16
Billy Idol at Pinewood Bowl Theater
Pinewood Bowl Theater Lincoln, NE
May 19
Billy Idol at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Gary, IN
Jul 27
to
Jul 28
Project Pabst at Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Tom McCall Waterfront Park Portland, OR
Jul 30
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Rogers Arena
Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC, Canada
Aug 1
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Rogers Place
Rogers Place Edmonton, AB, Canada
Aug 2
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Scotiabank Saddledome
Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AB, Canada
Aug 5
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SK, Canada
Aug 6
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg
Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Aug 9
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Scotiabank Arena
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON, Canada
Aug 10
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Canadian Tire Centre
Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
Aug 14
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Budweiser Gardens
Budweiser Gardens London, Ontario, Canada
Aug 16
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Centre Bell
Centre Bell Montréal, QC, Canada
Aug 19
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Centre Vidéotron
Centre Vidéotron Québec, QC, Canada
Aug 21
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Avenir Centre
Avenir Centre Moncton, NB, Canada
Aug 23
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Scotiabank Centre
Scotiabank Centre Halifax, NS, Canada
Aug 25
Billy Idol and Platinum Blonde at Mary Browns Centre
Mary Browns Centre St. John's, NL, Canada

For the most up-to-date information, follow Billy Idol on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more from Billy Idol, check out his Zumic artist page.

