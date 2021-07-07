View all results for 'alt'
Billy Idol Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rebel yelling into October
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 7, 2021

Billy Idol and his band have extended his 2021 tour schedule with newly added dates.

New shows have been added in September for Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia. After appearing at the North Dakota State Fair in July, the bad-ass rocker will get back on the road in August. Now 65 years old, Billy continues to tour and deliver anthems such as "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell" to his legions of fans.

Billy Idol Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Billy Idol All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 23
to
Jul 31
North Dakota State Fair
North Dakota State Fair at North Dakota State Fairgrounds
North Dakota State Fairgrounds Minot, ND
Aug 1
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at McGrath Amphitheatre
McGrath Amphitheatre Cedar Rapids, IA
Aug 3
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Rose Music Center at the Heights
The Rose Music Center at the Heights Huber Heights, OH
Aug 7
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at New Lenox Triple Play Concert Series
New Lenox Triple Play Concert Series New Lenox, IL
Aug 8
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Wisconsin State Fair Park
Wisconsin State Fair Park West Allis, WI
Aug 12
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
BECU Live at Northern Quest Resort & Casino Airway Heights, WA
Aug 15
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Tulalip Amphitheatre
Tulalip Amphitheatre Marysville, WA
Aug 17
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Deep Water Amphitheater
Deep Water Amphitheater Manson, WA
Aug 19
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Mountain Winery
Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA
Aug 21
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Oxbow Riverstage
Oxbow Riverstage Napa, CA
Sep 4
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre
Alaska State Fair Borealis Theatre Palmer, AK
Sep 11
Roger Daltrey, Billy Idol, and steve stevens
Roger Daltrey, Billy Idol, and steve stevens at Laughlin Event Center
Laughlin Event Center Laughlin, NV
Sep 18
to
Sep 19
Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Sea.Hear.Now Festival at North Beach Asbury Park
North Beach Asbury Park Asbury Park, NJ
Sep 18
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Big E
The Big E West Springfield, MA
Sep 22
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Sep 24
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Elmwood Park Amphitheater Roanoke, VA
Sep 25
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Event Center at Hollywood Casino
The Event Center at Hollywood Casino Charles Town, WV
Oct 16
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 17
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 22
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 23
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 25
to
Oct 30
THE SANDS
THE SANDS at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort
Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort Isla Mujeres, Mexico
When do Billy Idol 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP and fan club members. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is IDOLIZE21. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Billy Idol on social media and signing up for his free newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Billy Idol, check out his Zumic artist page.

