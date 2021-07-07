Billy Idol Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billy Idol and his band have extended his 2021 tour schedule with newly added dates.

New shows have been added in September for Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, and West Virginia. After appearing at the North Dakota State Fair in July, the bad-ass rocker will get back on the road in August. Now 65 years old, Billy continues to tour and deliver anthems such as "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell" to his legions of fans.

Billy Idol All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Billy Idol 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 9. Presales are currently underway for VIP and fan club members. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is IDOLIZE21. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Billy Idol on social media and signing up for his free newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more from Billy Idol, check out his Zumic artist page.