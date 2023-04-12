Billy Idol Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Hard-rocking superstar Billy Idol has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule. Five new October shows are set at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Billy returns to touring later this month, extending into May. At 67 years old, Billy has been steadily touring since 2011 and delivering hair-raising anthems such as "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell" to his legions of fans.

When do Billy Idol 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardholders begin April 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CAGE23. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Idol All Tour Dates and Tickets

Last year, Billy released a new album titled The Cage. For more from Billy Idol, check out his Zumic artist page.