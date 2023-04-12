View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Billy Idol Extends 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring North America, plus extended Las Vegas residency
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published April 12, 2023

Hard-rocking superstar Billy Idol has added 2023 tour dates to his schedule. Five new October shows are set at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Billy returns to touring later this month, extending into May. At 67 years old, Billy has been steadily touring since 2011 and delivering hair-raising anthems such as "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell" to his legions of fans.

When do Billy Idol 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as April 15. Presales for VIP packages, Artist, and Citi cardholders begin April 12. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is CAGE23. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is VINYL, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Idol All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 18
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Apr 21
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Ruth Eckerd Hall Clearwater, FL
Apr 22
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at House Of Blues - Orlando
House Of Blues - Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL
Apr 25
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 26
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Apr 29
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Cameo Theater
The Cameo Theater Bristol, VA
May 1
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Moon, PA
May 3
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Rams Head Live!
Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD
May 5
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls, ON, Canada
May 6
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend
PNC Pavilion at the Riverbend Cincinnati, OH
May 9
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Clowes Memorial Hall
Clowes Memorial Hall Indianapolis, IN
May 11
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
May 12
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Palace Theatre
Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN
May 19
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at Sandia Resort & Casino
Sandia Resort & Casino Albuquerque, NM
May 20
Cruel World Music Festival
Cruel World Music Festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl
Brookside at the Rose Bowl Pasadena, CA
Sep 1
to
Sep 3
Jazz Aspen Snowmass
Jazz Aspen Snowmass at Snowmass Village At Town Park
Snowmass Village At Town Park Snowmass Village, CO
Sep 16
MMR*B*Q
MMR*B*Q at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion) Camden, NJ
Sep 17
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Atlantis
The Atlantis Washington, DC
Oct 20
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 21
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 25
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 27
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Oct 28
Billy Idol
Billy Idol at The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
The Chelsea - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

For the most up-to-date information, follow Billy Idol on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Last year, Billy released a new album titled The Cage. For more from Billy Idol, check out his Zumic artist page.

2
884
artists
Billy Idol
genres
Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Billy Idol
Billy Idol
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Billy Idol Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 20, 2022
Billy Idol Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale In...
Tickets Classic Rock Hard Rock Rock Billy Idol
2
1281
image for article Billy Idol Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
July 7, 2021
Billy Idol Extends 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Billy Idol
2
1521
image for article Billy Idol Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates with Las Vegas Residency: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
September 17, 2019
Billy Idol Extends 2019-2020 Tour Dates with Las Vegas Residency:...
Tickets Classic Rock Pop Rock Rock Billy Idol
2
2187
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart