Billy Joel Adds 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Billy Joel added a couple of 2024 stadium tour dates. Newly added concerts are planned with Stevie Nicks at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 21 and with Sting at Busch Field in St. Louis on September 27.

These are in addition to previously scheduled Billy Joel concerts in Florida, Texas, California, and Japan with Stevie Nicks or Sting joining select dates. (Listings below.) In related news, Joel has announced that he will end his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City in July of this year. At that point, "The Piano Man" will have performed 150 concerts over the course of 10 years.

When do Billy Joel 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as January 12. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin January 8. Verizon Up, fan club, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

