Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Two Icons, One Night, three stadium shows are planned: SoFi Stadium in California, AT&T Stadium in Texas, and Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

In addition, Billy added another Madison Square Garden concert, extending his monthly residency that started in 2014. He has 13 performances lined up extending into July, while these are currently the only shows on Stevie's calendar.

When do Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for Citi cardholders begin November 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Presales for the MSG show are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Joel All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Zumic artist pages.