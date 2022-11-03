View all results for 'alt'
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Set 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Two Icons, One Night' in LA, Arlington, Nashville
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 3, 2022

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced 2023 tour dates.

Billed as Two Icons, One Night, three stadium shows are planned: SoFi Stadium in California, AT&T Stadium in Texas, and Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

In addition, Billy added another Madison Square Garden concert, extending his monthly residency that started in 2014. He has 13 performances lined up extending into July, while these are currently the only shows on Stevie's calendar.

When do Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 11. Presales for Citi cardholders begin November 7. Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Presales for the MSG show are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced concerts are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is HEADLINE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Joel All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 11
Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, and Sheryl Crow
Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, and Sheryl Crow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Nov 23
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 3
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Eden Park
Eden Park Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 10
Billy Joel and Tina Arena
Billy Joel and Tina Arena at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne Cricket Ground East Melbourne, VIC, Australia
Dec 19
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jan 13
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Jan 27
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Seminole Hard Rock
Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, FL
Feb 14
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Mar 10
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at SoFi Stadium
SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA
Mar 26
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Apr 8
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX
May 19
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at Nissan Stadium
Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN
Jul 7
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Hyde Park
Hyde Park London, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Zumic artist pages.

image for artist Stevie Nicks
Stevie Nicks
