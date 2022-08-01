View all results for 'alt'
Tickets

Billy Joel Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

A few stadium shows in addition to ongoing NYC dates at MSG
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 1, 2022

The "Piano Man" Billy Joel has added a 2022 tour date to his schedule.

Billy now has seven concerts on his schedule, having already performed 13 shows so far this year. The newly planned event is set for November 11 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The opening acts will be a star-studded lineup of Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow. His other stadium shows and four upcoming MSG dates do not have opening acts listed.

When do Billy Joel 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for season ticket holders begin August 3. American Express cardholder, Lionel Richie fan club, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Joel All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 11
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at PNC Park
PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA
Aug 24
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Rescheduled
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 9
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Sep 23
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Minute Maid Park
Minute Maid Park Houston, TX
Oct 9
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Nov 11
Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, and Sheryl Crow
Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, and Sheryl Crow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA
Nov 23
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Dec 3
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Eden Park
Eden Park Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 10
Billy Joel
Billy Joel at Melbourne Cricket Ground
Melbourne Cricket Ground East Melbourne, VIC, Australia

We recommend following Billy Joel on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Billy Joel's Zumic artist page.

