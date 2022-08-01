Billy Joel Extends 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

The "Piano Man" Billy Joel has added a 2022 tour date to his schedule.

Billy now has seven concerts on his schedule, having already performed 13 shows so far this year. The newly planned event is set for November 11 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The opening acts will be a star-studded lineup of Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow. His other stadium shows and four upcoming MSG dates do not have opening acts listed.

When do Billy Joel 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for season ticket holders begin August 3. American Express cardholder, Lionel Richie fan club, Ticketmaster, and local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, that each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the American Express presale, you can try using the password INGOLD, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Billy Joel on social media and signing up for his free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

