Billy Porter Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Entertainer Billy Porter has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Black Mona Lisa.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into June. According to a post on his social media, "Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by yours truly telling my life story through song. This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature my chart-topping hits “Love Is on the Way” and “Love Yourself,” a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from my forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa."

When do Billy Porter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Porter All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Billy Porter on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Billy Porter's Zumic artist page.