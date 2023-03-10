View all results for 'alt'
Billy Porter Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

'Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume 1' in North America
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 10, 2023

Entertainer Billy Porter has announced 2023 tour dates in conjunction with his upcoming album, Black Mona Lisa.

The newly planned concerts are set at North American venues coast to coast from April into June. According to a post on his social media, "Expect a full band, backed by a video installation, fronted by yours truly telling my life story through song. This 90-minute powerhouse event will feature my chart-topping hits “Love Is on the Way” and “Love Yourself,” a tinge of Broadway, a nod to Pose, and stunning performances of future pop classics from my forthcoming new album, Black Mona Lisa."

When do Billy Porter 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as March 10. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Apr 29
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
May 1
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
May 2
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre Denver, CO
May 4
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts San Jose, CA
May 5
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Golden Gate Theatre
Golden Gate Theatre San Francisco, CA
May 6
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Hollywood Pantages Theatre Los Angeles, CA
May 7
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at ASU Gammage
ASU Gammage Tempe, AZ
May 9
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at The Paramount Theatre
The Paramount Theatre Austin, TX
May 10
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Winspear Opera House
Winspear Opera House Dallas, TX
May 12
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center
HEB Performance Hall At Tobin Center San Antonio, TX
May 13
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Bayou Music Center
Bayou Music Center Houston, TX
May 14
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Saenger Theatre
Saenger Theatre New Orleans, LA
May 16
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
May 18
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Fisher Theatre - MI
Fisher Theatre - MI Detroit, MI
May 20
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Bradley Symphony Center
Bradley Symphony Center Milwaukee, WI
May 21
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater Madison, WI
May 23
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at State Theatre - MN
State Theatre - MN Minneapolis, MN
May 24
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Orpheum Theatre - Omaha
Orpheum Theatre - Omaha Omaha, NE
May 26
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at The Chicago Theatre
The Chicago Theatre Chicago, IL
May 27
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless
The Louisville Palace presented by Cricket Wireless Louisville, KY
May 28
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Heinz Hall
Heinz Hall Pittsburgh, PA
May 31
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Beacon Theatre
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
Jun 1
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at The Met Philadelphia
The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jun 2
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Jun 3
Billy Porter
Billy Porter at Premier Theater At Foxwoods
Premier Theater At Foxwoods Ledyard, CT

We recommend following Billy Porter on social media and signing up for the email newsletter (top of page), in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Billy Porter's Zumic artist page.

image for artist Billy Porter
Billy Porter
May
31
Billy Porter
Beacon Theatre New York, NY
