Billy Strings Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billy Strings and his band have announced their first tour dates of 2023. The newly planned shows are set for February 2 to 4 in Colorado.

The band is currently touring on the West Coast, with multiple nights lined up ahead in North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC. Looking ahead, they will be be doing a European tour from November into December, a New Year's run in New Orleans, and also have a few festival performances lined up.

When do Billy Strings 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BANKONIT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Strings All Tour Dates and Tickets

