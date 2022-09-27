View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Billy Strings Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' bluegrass and soul-bearing lyrics
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 27, 2022

Billy Strings and his band have announced their first tour dates of 2023. The newly planned shows are set for February 2 to 4 in Colorado.

The band is currently touring on the West Coast, with multiple nights lined up ahead in North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC. Looking ahead, they will be be doing a European tour from November into December, a New Year's run in New Orleans, and also have a few festival performances lined up.

When do Billy Strings 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is BANKONIT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Billy Strings Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Nov 11
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY

Billy Strings All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 28
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium Sacramento, CA
Sep 30
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford San Francisco, CA
Oct 2
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 7
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One - Friday
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One - Friday at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 14
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Friday
Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend Two - Friday at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 15
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 29
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Oct 30
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Oct 31
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Nov 3
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Nov 4
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Dow Event Center
Dow Event Center Saginaw, MI
Nov 5
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Petersen Events Center
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 9
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Blue Cross Arena
Blue Cross Arena Rochester, NY
Nov 11
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Nassau Coliseum
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY
Nov 12
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 13
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Met - Philadelphia
The Met - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Nov 16
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Virginia Credit Union LIVE! Richmond, VA
Nov 18
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 19
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Nov 29
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Rockefeller
Rockefeller Oslo, Norway
Nov 30
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA København, Denmark
Dec 1
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Slaktkyrkan
Slaktkyrkan Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Dec 3
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Columbia Theater
Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany
Dec 4
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Melkweg
Melkweg Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dec 5
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at GEBÄUDE 9
GEBÄUDE 9 Köln, NRW, Germany
Dec 7
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at O2 Forum Kentish Town
O2 Forum Kentish Town London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 8
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at O2 Ritz Manchester
O2 Ritz Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Academy
The Academy Dublin, Ireland
Dec 11
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at SWG3
SWG3 Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 30
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Dec 31
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at UNO Lakefront Arena
UNO Lakefront Arena New Orleans, LA
Feb 2
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Feb 3
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO
Feb 4
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at 1stBank Center
1stBank Center Broomfield, CO

We recommend following Billy Strings on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Billy Strings's Zumic artist page.

1
87
artists
Billy Strings
genres
Bluegrass Jamband Progressive bluegrass Psychedelic Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Billy Strings
Billy Strings
Nov
11
Billy Strings
Nassau Coliseum Uniondale, NY
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Billy Strings Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
June 28, 2022
Billy Strings Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale...
Tickets Bluegrass Jamband Psychedelic Rock Billy Strings
2
2958
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart