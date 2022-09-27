Billy Strings Adds 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billy Strings and his band have announced their first tour dates of 2023. The newly planned shows are set for February 2 to 4 in Colorado.
The band is currently touring on the West Coast, with multiple nights lined up ahead in North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC. Looking ahead, they will be be doing a European tour from November into December, a New Year's run in New Orleans, and also have a few festival performances lined up.
When do Billy Strings 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales for fan club members are currently underway. Local venue / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is BANKONIT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Billy Strings Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Billy Strings All Tour Dates and Tickets
Sep 28
Sacramento Memorial Auditorium
Sacramento, CA
Sep 30
Frost Amphitheater at Stanford
San Francisco, CA
Oct 2
The Wiltern
Los Angeles, CA
Oct 15
The Criterion
Oklahoma City, OK
Oct 29
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Oct 30
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Oct 31
ExploreAsheville.com Arena at Harrah's Cherokee Center
Asheville, NC
Nov 3
Wings Event Center
Kalamazoo, MI
Nov 4
Dow Event Center
Saginaw, MI
Nov 5
Petersen Events Center
Pittsburgh, PA
Nov 9
Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, NY
Nov 12
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 13
The Met - Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
Nov 16
Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Richmond, VA
Nov 30
VEGA - Musikkens Hus, Lille VEGA
København, Denmark
Dec 1
Slaktkyrkan
Johanneshov, Stockholms län, Sweden
Dec 3
Columbia Theater
Berlin, Germany
Dec 4
Melkweg
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Dec 5
GEBÄUDE 9
Köln, NRW, Germany
Dec 7
O2 Forum Kentish Town
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 8
O2 Ritz Manchester
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Dec 9
The Academy
Dublin, Ireland
Dec 11
SWG3
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Dec 30
UNO Lakefront Arena
New Orleans, LA
Dec 31
UNO Lakefront Arena
New Orleans, LA
Feb 2
1stBank Center
Broomfield, CO
Feb 3
1stBank Center
Broomfield, CO
Feb 4
1stBank Center
Broomfield, CO
We recommend following Billy Strings on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
