Billy Strings Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billy Strings has announced additional 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, including multiple nights in New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

Currently, Billy and his band are touring the East Coast. Also on Billy Strings' calendar are a New Year's run in Billy's home state of Michigan, a handful of festival appearances, and a few dates sharing the bill with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Lucinda Williams.

When do Billy Strings 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

