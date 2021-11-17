View all results for 'alt'
Billy Strings Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Rockin' bluegrass and soul-bearing lyricism
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published November 17, 2021

Billy Strings has announced additional 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, including multiple nights in New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

Currently, Billy and his band are touring the East Coast. Also on Billy Strings' calendar are a New Year's run in Billy's home state of Michigan, a handful of festival appearances, and a few dates sharing the bill with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Lucinda Williams.

When do Billy Strings 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Billy Strings All Tour Dates and Tickets

Nov 19
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Nov 20
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 21
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Nov 30
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Dec 1
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Civic Theatre
The Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA
Dec 2
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at White Oak Music Hall
White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX
Dec 3
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 4
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Dec 9
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 10
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 11
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 12
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Eastern
The Eastern Atlanta, GA
Dec 17
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Dec 18
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Marathon Music Works
Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
Dec 30
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 31
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jan 1
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at GLC Live at 20 Monroe
GLC Live at 20 Monroe Grand Rapids, MI
Jan 7
My Bluegrass Heart
My Bluegrass Heart at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Feb 11
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Feb 12
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Chartway Arena
Chartway Arena Norfolk, VA
Feb 15
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Feb 16
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Bell Auditorium
Bell Auditorium Augusta, GA
Feb 18
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Feb 19
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum Knoxville, TN
Feb 24
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Feb 25
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Feb 26
to
Feb 27
Innings festival
Innings festival at Tempe Beach Park
Tempe Beach Park Tempe, AZ
Mar 3
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 4
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 5
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Mar 8
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Lucinda Williams, and Billy Strings at Eccles Theater
Eccles Theater Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 9
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at KeyBank State Theatre
KeyBank State Theatre Cleveland, OH
Mar 11
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 12
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 26
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Billy Strings
Billy Strings at Islington Assembly Hall
Islington Assembly Hall London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
to
Apr 3
WinterWonderGrass Tahoe
WinterWonderGrass Tahoe at Palisades Tahoe
Palisades Tahoe Olympic Valley, CA
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Levitate Music Festival
Levitate Music Festival at Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield Fairgrounds Marshfield, MA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Beach Road Weekend Festival
Beach Road Weekend Festival at Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park Tisbury, MA

We recommend following Billy Strings on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Billy Strings's Zumic artist page.

