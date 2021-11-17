Billy Strings Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Billy Strings has announced additional 2022 tour dates. The newly announced shows are planned from February into March, including multiple nights in New York, Georgia, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.
Currently, Billy and his band are touring the East Coast. Also on Billy Strings' calendar are a New Year's run in Billy's home state of Michigan, a handful of festival appearances, and a few dates sharing the bill with Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and Lucinda Williams.
When do Billy Strings 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for his previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as November 19. Presales are currently underway for fan club members. Local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
Billy Strings Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Feb 3
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 4
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 5
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Feb 6
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Billy Strings All Tour Dates and Tickets
Nov 19
Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Wilkes-Barre Township, PA
Nov 20
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Nov 21
The Fillmore - Detroit
Detroit, MI
Nov 30
The Civic Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Dec 1
The Civic Theatre
New Orleans, LA
Dec 2
White Oak Music Hall
Houston, TX
Dec 3
ACL Live At The Moody Theater
Austin, TX
Dec 4
The Factory in Deep Ellum
Dallas, TX
Dec 17
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Dec 18
Marathon Music Works
Nashville, TN
Dec 30
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Dec 31
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Jan 1
GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Grand Rapids, MI
Jan 7
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Feb 11
Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro, NC
Feb 12
Chartway Arena
Norfolk, VA
Feb 15
Bell Auditorium
Augusta, GA
Feb 16
Bell Auditorium
Augusta, GA
Feb 18
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville, TN
Feb 19
Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
Knoxville, TN
Feb 24
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Feb 25
Warfield
San Francisco, CA
Feb 26
to
Feb 27
Tempe Beach Park
Tempe, AZ
Mar 8
Eccles Theater
Salt Lake City, UT
Mar 9
KeyBank State Theatre
Cleveland, OH
Mar 11
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Mar 12
The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Cincinnati, OH
Mar 26
Islington Assembly Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Islington Assembly Hall
London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 1
to
Apr 3
Palisades Tahoe
Olympic Valley, CA
Jul 8
to
Jul 10
Marshfield Fairgrounds
Marshfield, MA
Aug 26
to
Aug 28
Martha's Vineyard Veterans Memorial Park
Tisbury, MA
We recommend following Billy Strings on social media, in addition to connecting with your local venue, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out Billy Strings's Zumic artist page.