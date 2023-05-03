View all results for 'alt'
Bishop Briggs Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Don't Look Down' tour with MisterWives
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published May 3, 2023

British artist Bishop Briggs has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Don't Look Down. The opening act for all the new dates will be MisterWives.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at mid-sized venues across North America. This will be Bishop's most extensive tour since 2019.

When do Bishop Briggs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DARK. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Bishop Briggs Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 15
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY

Bishop Briggs All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 8
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville Nashville, TN
Sep 9
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Tabernacle
The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA
Sep 10
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Sep 12
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 16
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 17
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Roadrunner
Roadrunner Boston, MA
Sep 19
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at History - Toronto
History - Toronto Toronto, ON, Canada
Sep 20
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Majestic Theatre
Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI
Sep 22
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Sep 23
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Sep 24
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at First Avenue
First Avenue Minneapolis, MN
Sep 26
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 27
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 29
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Sep 30
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Grinders KC
Grinders KC Kansas City, MO
Oct 1
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Oct 4
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Oct 6
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at House of Blues Dallas
House of Blues Dallas Dallas, TX
Oct 9
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Van Buren
The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ
Oct 10
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at The Wiltern
The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA
Oct 11
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Warfield
Warfield San Francisco, CA
Oct 13
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Oct 15
Bishop Briggs and MisterWives at Showbox SoDo
Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bishop Briggs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Bishop Briggs Zumic artist page.

