Bishop Briggs Sets 2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

British artist Bishop Briggs has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Don't Look Down. The opening act for all the new dates will be MisterWives.

The newly planned concerts are set in September and October at mid-sized venues across North America. This will be Bishop's most extensive tour since 2019.

When do Bishop Briggs 2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as May 5. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is DARK. The Live Nation presale password is ICONIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Bishop Briggs on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

