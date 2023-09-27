Black Eyed Peas Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Black Eyed Peas added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Three new December concerts are planned at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California and The Venetian Theatre in Nevada. Before then, the group have headlining shows in Mexico and have a 2024 April date in France.

When do Black Eyed Peas 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Black Eyed Peas All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Eyed Peas on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

