Black Eyed Peas Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Concerts in Latin America, USA, Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 27, 2023

Black Eyed Peas added 2023 tour dates to their schedule.

Three new December concerts are planned at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California and The Venetian Theatre in Nevada. Before then, the group have headlining shows in Mexico and have a 2024 April date in France.

When do Black Eyed Peas 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Black Eyed Peas All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 30
Black Eyed Peas at Coliseo Centenario
Coliseo Centenario Torreón, Coah., Mexico
Oct 4
Black Eyed Peas at Benito Juárez Auditorium
Benito Juárez Auditorium Zapopan, Jal., Mexico
Oct 5
Black Eyed Peas at Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Auditorium
Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez Auditorium Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
Oct 8
Black Eyed Peas at Coliseo Yucatan
Coliseo Yucatan Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Oct 13
Black Eyed Peas at Coliseo Yucatan
Coliseo Yucatan Mérida, Yuc., Mexico
Oct 14
Black Eyed Peas at Estadio Olímpico Andrés Quintana Roo
Estadio Olímpico Andrés Quintana Roo Cancún, Q.R., Mexico
Oct 19
Black Eyed Peas at Monumental Plaza de Toros
Monumental Plaza de Toros Tijuana, B.C., Mexico
Oct 21
Black Eyed Peas at Plaza de Toros Nuevo Progreso
Plaza de Toros Nuevo Progreso Guadalajara, Jal., Mexico
Dec 29
Black Eyed Peas at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Thunder Valley Casino Resort Lincoln, CA
Dec 30
Black Eyed Peas at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Dec 31
Black Eyed Peas at The Venetian Theatre
The Venetian Theatre Las Vegas, NV
Apr 20
Black Eyed Peas at Place de La Defense
Place de La Defense Antony, Île-de-France, France

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Eyed Peas on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

For more, check out the Black Eyed Peas Zumic artist page.

