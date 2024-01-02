View all results for 'alt'
Black Flag Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

35+ concerts in North America and Mexico
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published January 2, 2024

Punk rockers Black Flag added 2024 tour dates.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1984 album, My War, the group will play two sets with a first set performance of the album in its entirety.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues coast-to-coast extending into late March. Previously, the band announced May concerts in Mexico.

Black Flag All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jan 3
Black Flag at El Corazon
El Corazon Seattle, WA
Jan 5
Black Flag at DNA Lounge
DNA Lounge San Francisco, CA
Jan 6
Black Flag at Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building
Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building Santa Cruz, CA
Jan 7
Black Flag at Transplants Brewing Company
Transplants Brewing Company Palmdale, CA
Jan 10
Black Flag at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 11
Black Flag at The Whiskey Barrel
The Whiskey Barrel Hesperia, CA
Jan 12
Black Flag at The Observatory
The Observatory Santa Ana, CA
Jan 13
Black Flag at The Regent Theater
The Regent Theater Los Angeles, CA
Jan 14
Black Flag at Ventura Music Hall
Ventura Music Hall Ventura, CA
Jan 17
Black Flag at The Ranch House
The Ranch House Sparks, NV
Jan 18
Black Flag at The Siren
The Siren Morro Bay, CA
Jan 19
Black Flag at Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace Pioneertown, CA
Jan 20
Black Flag at Marquee Theatre Tempe
Marquee Theatre Tempe Tempe, AZ
Jan 21
Black Flag at RockHouse Bar & Grill
RockHouse Bar & Grill El Paso, TX
Mar 7
Black Flag at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Mar 8
Black Flag at Liquid Joes
Liquid Joes Millcreek, UT
Mar 9
Black Flag at Oriental Theater
Oriental Theater Denver, CO
Mar 10
Black Flag at The Coast
The Coast Fort Collins, CO
Mar 12
Black Flag at Sunshine Studios
Sunshine Studios Colorado Springs, CO
Mar 14
Black Flag at The Vixen
The Vixen McHenry, IL
Mar 15
Black Flag at The Forge
The Forge Joliet, IL
Mar 16
Black Flag at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
Mar 18
Black Flag at xBk Live
xBk Live Des Moines, IA
Mar 19
Black Flag at Red Flag
Red Flag St. Louis, MO
Mar 20
Black Flag at Knuckleheads Saloon
Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO
Mar 21
Black Flag at Diamond Ballroom
Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 22
Black Flag at Jake's Backroom
Jake's Backroom Lubbock, TX
Mar 23
Black Flag at Paper Tiger
Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX
Mar 24
Black Flag at Come and Take It Live
Come and Take It Live Austin, TX
May 3
Black Flag at Café Iguana
Café Iguana Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 4
Black Flag at Vertigo Bar
Vertigo Bar Torreón, Coah., Mexico
May 5
Black Flag at Dogma Bar
Dogma Bar Saltillo, Coah., Mexico
May 10
Black Flag at The Ardmore Music Hall
The Ardmore Music Hall Ardmore, PA
May 11
Black Flag at HDX Circus Bar
HDX Circus Bar Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 12
Black Flag at Club Latino
Club Latino Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
When do Black Flag 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Flag on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Formed in 1976, the band has undergone numerous lineup changes over the years. The current lineup includes original guitarist Greg Ginn with vocalist Mike Vallely, bassist Harley Duggan, and drummer Charles Wiley.

For more, check out Black Flag's Zumic artist page.

