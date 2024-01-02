Black Flag Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Punk rockers Black Flag added 2024 tour dates.
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1984 album, My War, the group will play two sets with a first set performance of the album in its entirety.
New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues coast-to-coast extending into late March. Previously, the band announced May concerts in Mexico.
Black Flag All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jan 5
DNA Lounge
San Francisco, CA
Jan 6
Santa Cruz County Veterans Memorial Building
Santa Cruz, CA
Jan 7
Transplants Brewing Company
Palmdale, CA
Jan 10
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 11
The Whiskey Barrel
Hesperia, CA
Jan 12
The Observatory
Santa Ana, CA
Jan 13
The Regent Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Jan 14
Ventura Music Hall
Ventura, CA
Jan 17
The Ranch House
Sparks, NV
Jan 19
Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace
Pioneertown, CA
Jan 20
Marquee Theatre Tempe
Tempe, AZ
Jan 21
RockHouse Bar & Grill
El Paso, TX
Mar 7
Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Garden City, ID
Mar 8
Liquid Joes
Millcreek, UT
Mar 9
Oriental Theater
Denver, CO
Mar 10
The Coast
Fort Collins, CO
Mar 12
Sunshine Studios
Colorado Springs, CO
Mar 16
Manchester Music Hall
Lexington, KY
Mar 20
Knuckleheads Saloon
Kansas City, MO
Mar 21
Diamond Ballroom
Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 22
Jake's Backroom
Lubbock, TX
Mar 23
Paper Tiger
San Antonio, TX
Mar 24
Come and Take It Live
Austin, TX
May 3
Café Iguana
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
May 4
Vertigo Bar
Torreón, Coah., Mexico
May 5
Dogma Bar
Saltillo, Coah., Mexico
May 10
The Ardmore Music Hall
Ardmore, PA
May 11
HDX Circus Bar
Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
May 12
Club Latino
Santiago de Querétaro, Qro., Mexico
When do Black Flag 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Flag on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Formed in 1976, the band has undergone numerous lineup changes over the years. The current lineup includes original guitarist Greg Ginn with vocalist Mike Vallely, bassist Harley Duggan, and drummer Charles Wiley.
For more, check out Black Flag's Zumic artist page.