Black Flag Extend 2024 Tour Dates: Tickets On Sale

Punk rockers Black Flag added 2024 tour dates.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 1984 album, My War, the group will play two sets with a first set performance of the album in its entirety.

New concerts are planned at mid-sized venues coast-to-coast extending into late March. Previously, the band announced May concerts in Mexico.

Black Flag All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Black Flag 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for all shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Flag on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Formed in 1976, the band has undergone numerous lineup changes over the years. The current lineup includes original guitarist Greg Ginn with vocalist Mike Vallely, bassist Harley Duggan, and drummer Charles Wiley.

For more, check out Black Flag's Zumic artist page.