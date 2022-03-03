View all results for 'alt'
Black Label Society Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

with Nita Strauss and Jared James Nichols
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published March 3, 2022

Doom Crew unite! This week, Black Label Society announced details for their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in April and May at mid-sized venues across America. The opening acts for the new dates will be Nita Strauss — a touring guitarist for Alice Cooper's band who has been a productive studio musician in addition to recently stepping out in her solo career — and Jared James Nichols — a guitar virtuoso who incorporates elements of blues and funk with hard rock and metal. Previously, BLS announced a handful of shows in Europe and headlining USA dates with Black Stone Cherry and festival appearances.

Black Label Society All Tour Dates and Tickets

Apr 30
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at House of Blues San Diego
House of Blues San Diego San Diego, CA
May 1
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno
Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno Reno, NV
May 3
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at Casper Events Center
Casper Events Center Casper, WY
May 5
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at The Apollo Theatre Ac
The Apollo Theatre Ac Belvidere, IL
May 6
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie
Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie Sault Ste. Marie, MI
May 7
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at North Star Mohican Casino Resort
North Star Mohican Casino Resort Bowler, WI
May 9
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at Manchester Music Hall
Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY
May 10
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at The Ritz
The Ritz Raleigh, NC
May 11
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at The Signal
The Signal Chattanooga, TN
May 13
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at JJs Live
JJs Live Fayetteville, AR
May 14
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at Country River Club
Country River Club Tyler, TX
May 15
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at Fillmore New Orleans
Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 17
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols
Black Label Society, Nita Strauss, and Jared James Nichols at Iron City
Iron City Birmingham, AL
May 18
Black Label Society
Black Label Society at Soul Kitchen
Soul Kitchen Mobile, AL
May 19
to
May 22
Welcome to Rockville
Welcome to Rockville at Daytona International Speedway
Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL
May 20
Black Label Society and Black Stone Cherry
Black Label Society and Black Stone Cherry at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
May 21
Black Label Society and Black Stone Cherry
Black Label Society and Black Stone Cherry at Shiley Acres
Shiley Acres Inwood, WV
Jun 2
to
Jun 4
Rockfest
Rockfest at Rockfest
Rockfest Hyvinkää, Finland
Jun 4
to
Jun 5
Atlas Rock
Atlas Rock at Gävle Gasklockorna
Gävle Gasklockorna Gävle, Gävleborgs län, Sweden
Jun 7
Black Label Society
Black Label Society at Uebel & Gefährlich
Uebel & Gefährlich Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival
Download Festival at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 14
Black Label Society
Black Label Society at Doornroosje
Doornroosje Nijmegen, GE, Netherlands
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Rock the Ring
Rock the Ring at Autobahnkreisel Betzholz
Autobahnkreisel Betzholz Hinwil, ZH, Switzerland
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Jun 23
to
Jun 26
Hellfest Extended
Hellfest Extended at Complexe Du Val De Moine
Complexe Du Val De Moine Clisson, Pays de la Loire, France
Jun 24
to
Jun 25
Rock Imperium Festival
Rock Imperium Festival at Parque El Batel
Parque El Batel Cartagena, MC, Spain
Jul 6
Impact Festival
Impact Festival at Tauron Arena Krakow
Tauron Arena Krakow Kraków, Poland
Jul 7
to
Jul 10
Masters Of Rock Festival
Masters Of Rock Festival at Masters Of Rock Café
Masters Of Rock Café Zlín, Zlínský kraj, Czechia
Jul 7
Black Label Society
Black Label Society at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Jul 13
to
Jul 17
Guitare en Scene
Guitare en Scene at Guitare En Scene Festival
Guitare En Scene Festival Collonges-sous-Salève, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, France
Jul 15
to
Jul 17
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory
Ohio State Reformatory Mansfield, OH
When do Black Label Society 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your metal on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Black Label Society on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Black Label Society's Zumic artist page.

