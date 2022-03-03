Black Label Society Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Doom Crew unite! This week, Black Label Society announced details for their first run of 2022 tour dates.

The newly planned shows are set in April and May at mid-sized venues across America. The opening acts for the new dates will be Nita Strauss — a touring guitarist for Alice Cooper's band who has been a productive studio musician in addition to recently stepping out in her solo career — and Jared James Nichols — a guitar virtuoso who incorporates elements of blues and funk with hard rock and metal. Previously, BLS announced a handful of shows in Europe and headlining USA dates with Black Stone Cherry and festival appearances.

Black Label Society All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Black Label Society 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as March 4. Presales are currently underway for Citi cardholders, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Blabbermouth, Knotfest, and local venues/radio. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is SHOWTIME, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your metal on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

We recommend following Black Label Society on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

