Black Pumas Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Black Pumas have added 2021 tour dates to their busy schedule.

Fronted by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, the Austin-based soul group will hit the road in August with headlining dates and festivals beginning with Lollapalooza in Chicago. The newly announced shows are planned from August to December at mid-sized venues in North America, including multiple performances in Portland and Seattle. The opening act on select dates will be Chicago artist Neal Francis. After that, Black Pumas plan to tour Europe from November into 2022.

When do Black Pumas 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for Verizon customers, Citi cardmembers, and Black Pumas fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is COLORS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Black Pumas on social media, signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

