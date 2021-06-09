Black Pumas Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Black Pumas have added 2021 tour dates to their busy schedule.
Fronted by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, the Austin-based soul group will hit the road in August with headlining dates and festivals beginning with Lollapalooza in Chicago. The newly announced shows are planned from August to December at mid-sized venues in North America, including multiple performances in Portland and Seattle. The opening act on select dates will be Chicago artist Neal Francis. After that, Black Pumas plan to tour Europe from November into 2022.
When do Black Pumas 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for Verizon customers, Citi cardmembers, and Black Pumas fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The fan club presale password is COLORS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Black Pumas Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
Sep 13
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 14
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 15
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 16
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Black Pumas All Tour Dates and Tickets
Jul 9
to
Jul 11
Cancelled
Bospop
Weert, LI, Netherlands
Aug 5
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Aug 6
to
Aug 8
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Saint Charles, IA
Aug 6
9TH STREET SUMMERFEST
Columbia, MO
Aug 11
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Aug 12
The Mission Ballroom
Denver, CO
Aug 13
Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon, CO
Aug 17
The Depot
Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 19
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Aug 20
Roseland Theater
Portland, OR
Aug 21
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 22
Paramount Theatre
Seattle, WA
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
The Lawn at CAS
Columbus, OH
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
Napa Valley Expo
Napa, CA
Sep 4
JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre
Napa, CA
Sep 13
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 14
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 15
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 16
Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn, NY
Sep 18
Maier Festival Park Summerfest Grounds
Milwaukee, WI
Sep 23
Performance Venue at Hollywood Park
Inglewood, CA
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Doheny State Beach
San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 25
to
Sep 26
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
Franklin, TN
Sep 25
State Fair of Texas
Dallas, TX
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Infinity Downs Farm
Arrington, VA
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Radians Amphitheater
Memphis, TN
Oct 13
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
Millvale, PA
Oct 16
20 Monroe Live
Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 18
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Oct 19
House Of Blues - Chicago
Chicago, IL
Nov 1
Glasgow Garage
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Olympia Theatre
Dublin, Ireland
Nov 5
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Rescheduled
Albert Hall
Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Rescheduled
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Roundhouse
London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Rescheduled
O2 Institute Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 10
O2 Academy Bristol
City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Verti Music Hall
Berlin, Germany
Nov 13
Live Music Hall
Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 14
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Nov 16
L'Aeronef
Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
Nov 17
Stereolux
Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Nov 18
L'Olympia
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 19
AFAS Live
Amsterdam-Zuidoost, NH, Netherlands
Nov 20
La Riviera
Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Dec 16
Nob Hill Masonic Center
San Francisco, CA
Dec 18
House Of Blues - Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 5
Madison Theater
Covington, KY
Jan 15
Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore, MD
Jun 18
Rockefeller Music Hall
Oslo, Norway
Jun 19
Berns
Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 21
Fabrik Hamburg
Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 22
FZW (Freizeitzentrum West)
Dortmund, NRW, Germany
We recommend following Black Pumas on social media, signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
For more, check out the Black Pumas Zumic artist page.