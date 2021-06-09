View all results for 'alt'
Black Pumas Add 2021 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Dates added out west
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published June 9, 2021

Black Pumas have added 2021 tour dates to their busy schedule.

Fronted by Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada, the Austin-based soul group will hit the road in August with headlining dates and festivals beginning with Lollapalooza in Chicago. The newly announced shows are planned from August to December at mid-sized venues in North America, including multiple performances in Portland and Seattle. The opening act on select dates will be Chicago artist Neal Francis. After that, Black Pumas plan to tour Europe from November into 2022.

When do Black Pumas 2021 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for the previously announced dates are now on sale. For the new shows, the general public on-sale begins as early as June 11. Presales are currently underway for Verizon customers, Citi cardmembers, and Black Pumas fan club members. Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The fan club presale password is COLORS. For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ENCORE and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Black Pumas Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Sep 13
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 14
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 15
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY
Sep 16
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Brooklyn Steel
Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Black Pumas All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 9
to
Jul 11
Bospop
Bospop at Bospop
Cancelled
Bospop Weert, LI, Netherlands
Jul 29
to
Aug 1
Lollapalooza 2021
Lollapalooza 2021 at Grant Park
Grant Park Chicago, IL
Aug 5
Black Pumas and The Seratones
Black Pumas and The Seratones at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Aug 6
to
Aug 8
Hinterland Music Festival
Hinterland Music Festival at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater
Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater Saint Charles, IA
Aug 6
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at 9TH STREET SUMMERFEST
9TH STREET SUMMERFEST Columbia, MO
Aug 8
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Waiting Room
Waiting Room Omaha, NE
Aug 11
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 12
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at The Mission Ballroom
The Mission Ballroom Denver, CO
Aug 13
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Dillon Amphitheater
Dillon Amphitheater Dillon, CO
Aug 15
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Belly Up
Belly Up Aspen, CO
Aug 17
Black Pumas and Neal Francis
Black Pumas and Neal Francis at The Depot
The Depot Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 19
Black Pumas and Neal Francis
Black Pumas and Neal Francis at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Aug 20
Black Pumas and Neal Francis
Black Pumas and Neal Francis at Roseland Theater
Roseland Theater Portland, OR
Aug 21
Black Pumas and Neal Francis
Black Pumas and Neal Francis at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 22
Black Pumas and Neal Francis
Black Pumas and Neal Francis at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Railbird Music Festival
Railbird Music Festival at Keeneland
Keeneland Lexington, KY
Aug 28
to
Aug 29
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival
Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival at The Lawn at CAS
The Lawn at CAS Columbus, OH
Sep 3
to
Sep 5
BottleRock festival
BottleRock festival at Napa Valley Expo
Napa Valley Expo Napa, CA
Sep 4
Black Pumas and Donna Missal
Black Pumas and Donna Missal at JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre
JaM Cellars Ballroom - Margrit Mondavi Theatre Napa, CA
Sep 18
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Maier Festival Park Summerfest Grounds
Maier Festival Park Summerfest Grounds Milwaukee, WI
Sep 23
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Performance Venue at Hollywood Park
Performance Venue at Hollywood Park Inglewood, CA
Sep 24
to
Sep 26
Ohana Music Festival
Ohana Music Festival at Doheny State Beach
Doheny State Beach San Juan Capistrano, CA
Sep 25
to
Sep 26
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Franklin, TN
Sep 25
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at State Fair of Texas
State Fair of Texas Dallas, TX
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Lockn' Music Festival
Lockn' Music Festival at Infinity Downs Farm
Infinity Downs Farm Arrington, VA
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 1
to
Oct 3
Mempho Fest 2021
Mempho Fest 2021 at Radians Amphitheater
Radians Amphitheater Memphis, TN
Oct 8
to
Oct 10
Austin City Limits Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park
Zilker Park Austin, TX
Oct 12
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at XL Live
XL Live Harrisburg, PA
Oct 13
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls Millvale, PA
Oct 15
Black Pumas and Neal Francis
Black Pumas and Neal Francis at The Sylvee
The Sylvee Madison, WI
Oct 16
Black Pumas and Neal Francis
Black Pumas and Neal Francis at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Oct 17
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Thalia Hall
Thalia Hall Chicago, IL
Oct 18
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Oct 19
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at House Of Blues - Chicago
House Of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
Nov 1
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Glasgow Garage
Glasgow Garage Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Nov 2
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Olympia Theatre
Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Nov 5
Black Pumas and The Seratones
Black Pumas and The Seratones at Albert Hall
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 5
Black Pumas and The Seratones
Black Pumas and The Seratones at Albert Hall
Rescheduled
Albert Hall Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Nov 6
Black Pumas and The Seratones
Black Pumas and The Seratones at Roundhouse
Rescheduled
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 7
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Roundhouse
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Nov 9
Black Pumas and The Seratones
Black Pumas and The Seratones at O2 Institute Birmingham
Rescheduled
O2 Institute Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Nov 10
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at O2 Academy Bristol
O2 Academy Bristol City of Bristol, England, United Kingdom
Nov 12
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Nov 13
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Live Music Hall
Live Music Hall Köln, NRW, Germany
Nov 14
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Nov 16
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at L'Aeronef
L'Aeronef Euralille, Hauts-de-France, France
Nov 17
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Stereolux
Stereolux Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France
Nov 18
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at L'Olympia
L'Olympia Paris, Île-de-France, France
Nov 19
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, NH, Netherlands
Nov 20
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at La Riviera
La Riviera Madrid, Comunidad de Madrid, Spain
Dec 16
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Nob Hill Masonic Center
Nob Hill Masonic Center San Francisco, CA
Dec 18
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at House Of Blues - Las Vegas
House Of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan 5
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Madison Theater
Madison Theater Covington, KY
Jan 15
Black Pumas and The Seratones
Black Pumas and The Seratones at Baltimore Soundstage
Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
Jun 18
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Jun 19
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Berns
Berns Stockholms län, Sweden
Jun 21
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at Fabrik Hamburg
Fabrik Hamburg Hamburg, HH, Germany
Jun 22
Black Pumas
Black Pumas at FZW (Freizeitzentrum West)
FZW (Freizeitzentrum West) Dortmund, NRW, Germany

We recommend following Black Pumas on social media, signing up for their free email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Black Pumas Zumic artist page.

Black Pumas
Psychedelic Psychedelic Soul R&B R&B-Soul Soul
Black Pumas
