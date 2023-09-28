View all results for 'alt'
Black Pumas Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Touring USA and Europe; new album info
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 28, 2023

Black Pumas have extended their 2023-2024 tour dates.

Newly planned North American and European concerts are set from December into March at large-scale venues. The group of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada will perform multiple nights in Texas, Germany, the UK, and Tennessee. Opening acts on select dates will be Danielle Ponder, Digable Planets, The Dip, or Courtney Marie Andrews.

The group's next album, Chronicles of a Diamond, will be released on October 27.

Black Pumas Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Jan 19
Black Pumas and Digable Planets at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Black Pumas All Tour Dates and Tickets

Dec 4
Black Pumas and Danielle Ponder at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 5
Black Pumas and Danielle Ponder at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 6
Black Pumas and Danielle Ponder at ACL Live At The Moody Theater
ACL Live At The Moody Theater Austin, TX
Dec 8
Black Pumas and Danielle Ponder at The Factory in Deep Ellum
The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX
Dec 9
Black Pumas and Danielle Ponder at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Dec 10
Black Pumas and Danielle Ponder at House of Blues Houston
House of Blues Houston Houston, TX
Jan 18
Black Pumas and Digable Planets at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Jan 19
Black Pumas and Digable Planets at Radio City Music Hall
Radio City Music Hall New York, NY
Jan 27
Black Pumas and The Dip at The Salt Shed
The Salt Shed Chicago, IL
Mar 15
Black Pumas at Zénith Paris
Zénith Paris Paris, France
Mar 16
Black Pumas at Vorst National/Forest National
Vorst National/Forest National Forest, Bruxelles, Belgium
Mar 17
Black Pumas at AFAS Live
AFAS Live Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands
Mar 19
Black Pumas at Docks Club
Docks Club Hamburg, HH, Germany
Mar 20
Black Pumas at Verti Music Hall
Verti Music Hall Berlin, Germany
Mar 21
Black Pumas at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Mar 23
Black Pumas at O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Mar 24
Black Pumas at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 5
Black Pumas and Courtney Marie Andrews at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Apr 6
Black Pumas and Courtney Marie Andrews at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
When do Black Pumas 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Pumas on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Chronicles of a Diamond has already seen the release of advance songs "Mrs. Postman" and "More Than a Love Song." For more, check out the Black Pumas Zumic artist page.

Send Feedback
