Black Pumas Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Black Pumas have extended their 2023-2024 tour dates.

Newly planned North American and European concerts are set from December into March at large-scale venues. The group of Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada will perform multiple nights in Texas, Germany, the UK, and Tennessee. Opening acts on select dates will be Danielle Ponder, Digable Planets, The Dip, or Courtney Marie Andrews.

The group's next album, Chronicles of a Diamond, will be released on October 27.

Black Pumas All Tour Dates and Tickets

When do Black Pumas 2023-2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 29. Presales are currently underway for Artist, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Live Nation presale password is STUDIO, and the LN Mobile App presale code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

For the most up-to-date information, follow Black Pumas on social media and sign up for the email newsletter, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Chronicles of a Diamond has already seen the release of advance songs "Mrs. Postman" and "More Than a Love Song." For more, check out the Black Pumas Zumic artist page.