Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Triple dose of metal billed as 'Trinity Of Terror'
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published December 8, 2021

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills are teaming up for 2022 triple-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Trinity Of Terror, the hard rock bands will make stops at North American venues from coast-to-coast. The three bands will deliver their style of hard rock and metal from March into April. After the joint American tour, Black Veil Brides plan to tour in Australia and Europe starting in May, including festival appearances. Motionless In White will tour through Europe beginning in February. Besides a few festival appearances, these are the only dates Ice Nine Kills have scheduled so far in 2022.

When do Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Black Veil Brides fan club presale password is BVBARMY. The Motionless In White fan club presale password is MIW570. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Before getting your metal on, please make sure to get fully vaccinated and follow your local guidance about health and safety precautions to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Black Veil Brides Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Apr 15
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ

Black Veil Brides All Tour Dates and Tickets

Mar 17
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Mesa Amphitheatre
Mesa Amphitheatre Mesa, AZ
Mar 18
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Hollywood Palladium
Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA
Mar 19
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at San Jose Civic
San Jose Civic San Jose, CA
Mar 21
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Knitting Factory Spokane
Knitting Factory Spokane Spokane, WA
Mar 22
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Calgary, AB, Canada
Mar 23
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Edmonton Convention Centre
Edmonton Convention Centre Edmonton, AB, Canada
Mar 25
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Revolution Concert House and Event Center Garden City, ID
Mar 26
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Great Saltair
The Great Saltair Magna, UT
Mar 27
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Two Rivers Convention Center
Two Rivers Convention Center Grand Junction, CO
Mar 29
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Cotillion
The Cotillion Wichita, KS
Mar 30
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Criterion
The Criterion Oklahoma City, OK
Apr 1
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Val Air Ballroom
Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
Apr 2
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Apr 3
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Oshkosh Arena
Oshkosh Arena Oshkosh, WI
Apr 4
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Red River Valley Fair
Red River Valley Fair West Fargo, ND
Apr 6
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at 20 Monroe Live
20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
Apr 7
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at UPMC Events Center
UPMC Events Center Carnot-Moon, PA
Apr 8
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Pavilion at Pan Am
The Pavilion at Pan Am Indianapolis, IN
Apr 9
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Appalachian Wireless Arena
Appalachian Wireless Arena Pikeville, KY
Apr 11
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Buffalo RiverWorks
Buffalo RiverWorks Buffalo, NY
Apr 13
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Oakdale Theatre
Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT
Apr 14
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Cross Insurance Arena
Cross Insurance Arena Portland, ME
Apr 15
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Paramount
The Paramount Huntington, NY
Apr 16
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Apr 19
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Apr 21
Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, and Ice Nine Kills
Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Amp St. Augustine
The Amp St. Augustine St. Augustine, FL
Apr 22
98ROCKFEST: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
98ROCKFEST: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Apr 23
WJRR's Earthday Birthday 28: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
WJRR's Earthday Birthday 28: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at Tinker Field
Tinker Field Orlando, FL
Apr 24
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Apr 26
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at The Fillmore - Charlotte
The Fillmore - Charlotte Charlotte, NC
Apr 27
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills
Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills at Chartway Arena
Chartway Arena Norfolk, VA
Apr 28
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
WDHA's Rock the Rock Fest: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Apr 30
WAAF Big GIG: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more
WAAF Big GIG: Godsmack, Three Days Grace, Black Veil Brides, and more at DCU Center
DCU Center Worcester, MA
May 5
Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides at Eatons Hill Hotel
Eatons Hill Hotel Brendale, Australia
May 6
Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides at UNSW Roundhouse
UNSW Roundhouse Kensington, NSW, Australia
May 7
[Early Show] Black Veil Brides
[Early Show] Black Veil Brides at The Croxton Bandroom
Rescheduled
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 7
[Late Show] Black Veil Brides
[Late Show] Black Veil Brides at The Croxton Bandroom
The Croxton Bandroom Melbourne, VIC, Australia
May 9
Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides at The Gov
Rescheduled
The Gov Hindmarsh, SA, Australia
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock am Ring
Rock am Ring at Nürburgring
Nürburgring Nürburg, RP, Germany
Jun 3
to
Jun 5
Rock Im Park
Rock Im Park at Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg
Zeppelinfeld Nürnberg Nürnberg, BY, Germany
Jun 7
Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides at Progresja Music Zone
Progresja Music Zone Warszawa, mazowieckie, Poland
Jun 8
Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides at A2 - Centrum Koncertowe
A2 - Centrum Koncertowe Wrocław, Województwo dolnośląskie, Poland
Jun 9
to
Jun 12
Nova Rock Festival
Nova Rock Festival at Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields
Nickelsdorf Pannonia Fields Nickelsdorf, Burgenland, Austria
Jun 10
to
Jun 12
Download Festival 2022
Download Festival 2022 at Donington Park
Donington Park Castle Donington, England, United Kingdom
Jun 12
Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides at A2 Green Concert
A2 Green Concert Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
Jun 13
Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides at Adrenaline Stadium
Adrenaline Stadium Moscow, Russia
Jun 15
to
Jun 18
Rock For People Festival
Rock For People Festival at Czech Republic
Czech Republic Europe
Jun 15
Black Veil Brides
Black Veil Brides at Green Theater
Green Theater Kyiv, Ukraine
Jun 16
to
Jun 18
Rock For People 2022
Rock For People 2022 at Letiště
Letiště Hradec Králové, Královéhradecký kraj, Czechia
Jun 16
to
Jun 19
Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting at Graspop Metal Meeting
Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Vlaanderen, Belgium

We recommend following the bands on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more on Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills, check out their Zumic artist pages.

