Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills Set 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills are teaming up for 2022 triple-headlining tour dates.

Billed as Trinity Of Terror, the hard rock bands will make stops at North American venues from coast-to-coast. The three bands will deliver their style of hard rock and metal from March into April. After the joint American tour, Black Veil Brides plan to tour in Australia and Europe starting in May, including festival appearances. Motionless In White will tour through Europe beginning in February. Besides a few festival appearances, these are the only dates Ice Nine Kills have scheduled so far in 2022.

When do Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as December 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members and Spotify. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, and local venues/radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Black Veil Brides fan club presale password is BVBARMY. The Motionless In White fan club presale password is MIW570. The Live Nation presale password is BELLS, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

