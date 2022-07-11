blackbear Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blackbear has announced details for 2022 tour dates, billed as nothing matters.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set in September at mid-sized venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be MOD SUN, State Champs, Waterparks, and / or Heart Attack Man. Sixteen new concerts are planned, in addition to the previously announced show in Hawaii opening up for All Time Low.

When do blackbear 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales for Citi cardholders begin July 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following blackbear on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Later this year, blackbear plans to release a new album titled in loving memory. For more, check out blackbear's Zumic artist page.