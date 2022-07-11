View all results for 'alt'
blackbear Plans 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Nothing matters tour' with MOD SUN, State Champs, Waterparks, Heart Attack Man
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published July 11, 2022

Blackbear has announced details for 2022 tour dates, billed as nothing matters.

The newly planned headlining concerts are set in September at mid-sized venues across America. The opening acts on select dates will be MOD SUN, State Champs, Waterparks, and / or Heart Attack Man. Sixteen new concerts are planned, in addition to the previously announced show in Hawaii opening up for All Time Low.

When do blackbear 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as July 15. Presales for Citi cardholders begin July 12. Live Nation, LN Mobile App, Ticketmaster, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

For the Citi presale, you can use the promo passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is ELECTRIC, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

blackbear All Tour Dates and Tickets

Jul 22
blackbear
blackbear at Hakkasan Nightclub
Hakkasan Nightclub Las Vegas, NV
Aug 12
All Time Low and blackbear
All Time Low and blackbear at Neal S. Blaisdell Center
Neal S. Blaisdell Center Honolulu, HI
Sep 4
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man at Coca-Cola Roxy
Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA
Sep 7
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man at The Anthem
The Anthem Washington DC
Sep 8
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man at The Fillmore - Philadelphia
The Fillmore - Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA
Sep 10
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man at Leader Bank Pavilion
Leader Bank Pavilion Boston, MA
Sep 11
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, MOD SUN, and Heart Attack Man at Pier 17
Pier 17 New York, NY
Sep 13
blackbear, State Champs, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, State Champs, and Heart Attack Man at The Fillmore - Detroit
The Fillmore - Detroit Detroit, MI
Sep 14
blackbear, State Champs, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, State Champs, and Heart Attack Man at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Andrew J. Brady Music Center Cincinnati, OH
Sep 16
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Sep 17
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man at Aragon Ballroom
Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL
Sep 18
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man at Fillmore Minneapolis
Fillmore Minneapolis Minneapolis, MN
Sep 22
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man at The Complex
The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
Sep 23
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man at Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas
Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
Sep 25
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man at Soma
Soma San Diego, CA
Sep 26
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man at YouTube Theater
YouTube Theater Inglewood, CA
Sep 29
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, Waterparks, and Heart Attack Man at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA
Sep 30
blackbear, State Champs, and Heart Attack Man
blackbear, State Champs, and Heart Attack Man at Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley
Greek Theatre - U.C. Berkeley Berkeley, CA

We recommend following blackbear on social media and signing up for his email newsletter (bottom of page), in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Later this year, blackbear plans to release a new album titled in loving memory. For more, check out blackbear's Zumic artist page.

