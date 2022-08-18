View all results for 'alt'
Blackberry Smoke Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

60+ across the USA, Europe, and the UK
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 18, 2022

This week, Georgia-based rockers Blackberry Smoke added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across the eastern USA from October into December. For these new events, the band plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, The Whippoorwill. The 13-track LP features songs like "One Horse Town," "Ain't Much Left of Me," and "Pretty Little Lie."

Blackberry Smoke is currently on an American tour opening up for Jamey Johnson. Earlier this week, Blackberry Smoke shared on social media that drummer Brit Turner had suffered a heart attack. The band reports he is in stable condition and the band "will perform acoustic shows until Brit is able to rejoin the tour." We at Zumic wish Brit a healthy and speedy recovery.

When do Blackberry Smoke 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is 10YEARS. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blackberry Smoke Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Dec 10
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY

Blackberry Smoke All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 19
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke at Ozarks Amphitheater
Ozarks Amphitheater Camdenton, MO
Aug 20
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Ella Langley
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Ella Langley at First Security Amphitheatre
First Security Amphitheatre Little Rock, AR
Aug 21
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Ella Langley
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Ella Langley at Brandon Amphitheater
Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS
Aug 23
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Ella Langley
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Ella Langley at Landers Center
Landers Center Southaven, MS
Aug 25
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Megan Moroney
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Megan Moroney at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater Franklin, TN
Aug 26
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Megan Moroney
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Megan Moroney at Red Hat Amphitheater
Red Hat Amphitheater Raleigh, NC
Aug 27
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Megan Moroney
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Megan Moroney at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre Charlotte, NC
Aug 28
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke at White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum
White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
Sep 1
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke at William A Floyd Amphitheater
William A Floyd Amphitheater Anderson, SC
Sep 2
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke at Meadow Event Park
Meadow Event Park Doswell, VA
Sep 3
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery North Charleston, SC
Sep 4
Jamey Johnson, Megan Moroney, and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson, Megan Moroney, and Blackberry Smoke at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Portsmouth, VA
Sep 8
Jamey Johnson, Megan Moroney, and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson, Megan Moroney, and Blackberry Smoke at Stage AE
Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
Sep 9
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Megan Moroney
Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, and Megan Moroney at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sterling Heights, MI
Sep 10
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke at Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr)
Appalachian Wireless Arena (Formerly Eastern Kentucky Expo Ctr) Pikeville, KY
Sep 11
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke at KEMBA Live
KEMBA Live Columbus, OH
Sep 13
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke
Jamey Johnson and Blackberry Smoke at Saint Louis Music Park
Rescheduled
Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO
Sep 17
Blackberry Smoke and The Cadillac Three
Blackberry Smoke and The Cadillac Three at Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard
Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Burnsville, MN
Sep 23
Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars
Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars at Avondale Brewing Company
Rescheduled
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
Sep 24
Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars
Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars at Silverados
Silverados Black Mountain, NC
Sep 29
to
Oct 1
Firewater Music Festival
Firewater Music Festival at Wildwood Outdoor Education Center
Wildwood Outdoor Education Center LaCygne, KS
Oct 1
Blackberry Smoke and The Comancheros
Blackberry Smoke and The Comancheros at Black Oak Amphitheater
Black Oak Amphitheater Lampe, MO
Oct 7
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Masonic Cleveland Auditorium
Masonic Cleveland Auditorium Cleveland, OH
Oct 8
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Riverfront Live
Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH
Oct 13
to
Oct 15
Legends of Music Row
Legends of Music Row at Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront
Key West Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Key West, FL
Oct 28
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at River Breeze Event Center
River Breeze Event Center Knoxville, TN
Oct 29
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Paramount Bristol
Paramount Bristol Bristol, TN
Nov 5
The Turnpike Troubadours, Blackberry Smoke, and American Aquarium
The Turnpike Troubadours, Blackberry Smoke, and American Aquarium at Daily's Place
Daily's Place Jacksonville, FL
Nov 10
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Emo's Austin
Emo's Austin Austin, TX
Nov 11
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
Nov 12
The Turnpike Troubadours, Blackberry Smoke, and Morgan Wade
The Turnpike Troubadours, Blackberry Smoke, and Morgan Wade at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Nov 13
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Aztec Theatre
Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
Nov 17
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Peoria Civic Center
Peoria Civic Center Peoria, IL
Nov 18
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Coronado Performing Arts Center
Coronado Performing Arts Center Rockford, IL
Nov 19
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center Shipshewana, IN
Nov 20
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Nov 25
Blackberry Smoke and Georgia Satellites
Blackberry Smoke and Georgia Satellites at Fox Theatre - Atlanta
Fox Theatre - Atlanta Atlanta, GA
Dec 2
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at The Fillmore Silver Spring
The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD
Dec 6
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Dec 7
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Dec 9
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at The State Theatre of Ithaca
The State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY
Dec 10
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Webster Hall
Webster Hall New York, NY
Dec 16
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at The Vic Theatre
The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL
Dec 17
Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke at Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI
Mar 3
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at La Riviera
Rescheduled
La Riviera Madrid, Spain
Mar 4
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Sala Razzmatazz
Rescheduled
Sala Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain
Mar 6
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Kaufleuten
Kaufleuten Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Mar 7
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy
Mar 8
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at LKA Longhorn
LKA Longhorn Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Mar 10
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Backstage Halle
Backstage Halle München, BY, Germany
Mar 11
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Flex
Flex Wien, Austria
Mar 12
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Huxley's Neue Welt
Huxley's Neue Welt Berlin, Germany
Mar 13
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Schlachthof
Schlachthof Wiesbaden, HE, Germany
Mar 15
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Carlswerk Viktoria
Carlswerk Viktoria Köln, Germany
Mar 18
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Rockefeller Music Hall
Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
Mar 19
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Münchenbryggeriet
Münchenbryggeriet Stockholms län, Sweden
Mar 20
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Amager Bio
Amager Bio København, Denmark
Mar 22
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at TivoliVredenburg
TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, UT, Netherlands
Mar 23
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Het Depot
Het Depot Leuven, Vlaanderen, Belgium
Mar 24
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Le Bataclan
Le Bataclan Paris, France
Mar 26
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Mar 27
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Mar 29
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at The Telegraph Building
Rescheduled
The Telegraph Building Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
Mar 30
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at 3Olympia Theatre
3Olympia Theatre Dublin, Ireland
Apr 1
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Roundhouse
Rescheduled
Roundhouse London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 2
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band
Blackberry Smoke and Read Southall Band at Manchester Academy
Manchester Academy Manchester, England, United Kingdom

We recommend following Blackberry Smoke on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out Blackberry Smoke's Zumic artist page.

