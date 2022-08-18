Blackberry Smoke Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

This week, Georgia-based rockers Blackberry Smoke added 2022 tour dates to their schedule.

The newly planned concerts are set at venues across the eastern USA from October into December. For these new events, the band plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, The Whippoorwill. The 13-track LP features songs like "One Horse Town," "Ain't Much Left of Me," and "Pretty Little Lie."

Blackberry Smoke is currently on an American tour opening up for Jamey Johnson. Earlier this week, Blackberry Smoke shared on social media that drummer Brit Turner had suffered a heart attack. The band reports he is in stable condition and the band "will perform acoustic shows until Brit is able to rejoin the tour." We at Zumic wish Brit a healthy and speedy recovery.

When do Blackberry Smoke 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as August 19. Presales are currently underway for VIP packages, fan club members, Spotify, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Spotify presale password is 10YEARS. The Live Nation presale password is APPLAUSE, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blackberry Smoke All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Blackberry Smoke on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

