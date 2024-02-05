View all results for 'alt'
close search
Tickets

Blackberry Smoke Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Smokin' across the USA and Europe
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published February 5, 2024

Georgia-based rockers Blackberry Smoke added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Be Right Here.

New shows were added in Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The band's upcoming schedule includes 55+ dates scattered across America and Europe from mid-February into October. The European dates from September into October will feature The Steel Woods as the opening band.

When do Blackberry Smoke 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist begin February 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Smokefan. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blackberry Smoke Tour Dates and Tickets Near You

Mar 22
Blackberry Smoke at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 23
Blackberry Smoke at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Mar 24
Blackberry Smoke at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival at Sussex County Fairgrounds
Sussex County Fairgrounds Frankford, NJ

Blackberry Smoke All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 15
Blackberry Smoke at DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center Durham, NC
Feb 16
Blackberry Smoke at Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center Cherokee, NC
Feb 17
Blackberry Smoke at House of Blues Myrtle Beach
House of Blues Myrtle Beach North Myrtle Beach, SC
Feb 18
Blackberry Smoke at Ovens Auditorium
Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, NC
Feb 20
Blackberry Smoke at Jefferson Theater
Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA
Feb 22
Blackberry Smoke at Old National Centre
Old National Centre Indianapolis, IN
Feb 23
Blackberry Smoke at Newport Music Hall
Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
Feb 29
Blackberry Smoke at The Hall
The Hall Little Rock, AR
Mar 1
Blackberry Smoke at TempleLive
TempleLive Fort Smith, AR
Mar 2
Blackberry Smoke at Gillioz Theatre
Gillioz Theatre Springfield, MO
Mar 7
Blackberry Smoke at Ogden Theatre
Ogden Theatre Denver, CO
Mar 8
Blackberry Smoke at Vilar Center For The Arts
Vilar Center For The Arts Beaver Creek, CO
Mar 9
Blackberry Smoke at Uptown Theater
Uptown Theater Kansas City, MO
Mar 15
Blackberry Smoke at Medina Entertainment Center
Medina Entertainment Center Medina, MN
Mar 19
Blackberry Smoke at Roxian Theatre
Roxian Theatre McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 21
Blackberry Smoke at House of Blues Boston
House of Blues Boston Boston, MA
Mar 22
Blackberry Smoke at The Capitol Theatre
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar 23
Blackberry Smoke at State Theatre New Jersey
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Mar 24
Blackberry Smoke at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts Patchogue, NY
Mar 27
Blackberry Smoke at Warner Theatre
Warner Theatre Washington, DC
Mar 28
Blackberry Smoke at American Music Theatre
American Music Theatre Lancaster, PA
Mar 29
Blackberry Smoke at TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic Cleveland, OH
Mar 30
Blackberry Smoke at Keswick Theatre
Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA
Apr 11
Blackberry Smoke and Cody Jinks at Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Alliant Energy PowerHouse Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 12
Blackberry Smoke at The Pageant
The Pageant St. Louis, MO
Apr 13
Blackberry Smoke and Cody Jinks at Wings Event Center
Wings Event Center Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 26
Blackberry Smoke at John T. Floore's Country Store
John T. Floore's Country Store Helotes, TX
Apr 27
Blackberry Smoke at L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA
May 2
to
May 4
Sun, Sand and Soul at Sun, Sand and Soul
Sun, Sand and Soul Miramar, FL
May 3
Blackberry Smoke at Avondale Brewing Company
Avondale Brewing Company Birmingham, AL
May 9
Blackberry Smoke at 713 Music Hall
713 Music Hall Houston, TX
May 10
Blackberry Smoke at 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel Newkirk, OK
May 25
Blackberry Smoke at Beaver Dam Amphitheater
Beaver Dam Amphitheater Beaver Dam, KY
Jun 1
Blackberry Smoke and Cody Jinks at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park San Diego, CA
Jun 2
Blackberry Smoke and Cody Jinks at Greek Theatre
Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Blackberry Smoke at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 22
Blackberry Smoke at Ryman Auditorium
Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN
Jun 27
Blackberry Smoke at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater Wilmington, NC
Jun 28
Blackberry Smoke at The Norva
The Norva Norfolk, VA
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Rock, Ribs & Ridges Festival at Sussex County Fairgrounds
Sussex County Fairgrounds Frankford, NJ
Jul 6
Blackberry Smoke at Ho-Chunk Gaming WI Dells
Ho-Chunk Gaming WI Dells Baraboo, WI
Jul 18
Blackberry Smoke and Cody Jinks at Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center Canandaigua, NY
Sep 9
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at O2 Academy Glasgow
O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 10
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at O2 Academy Edinburgh
O2 Academy Edinburgh Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 12
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at O2 Apollo Manchester
O2 Apollo Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom
Sep 13
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at O2 Academy Birmingham
O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Eventim Apollo
Eventim Apollo London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Ancienne Belgique
Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium
Sep 17
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at 013
013 Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Sep 18
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Capitol
Capitol Hannover, NDS, Germany
Sep 20
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Vega
Vega København, Denmark
Sep 21
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Sentrum Scene
Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway
Sep 22
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live Stockholm, Sweden
Sep 24
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Columbia Halle
Columbia Halle Berlin, Germany
Sep 25
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Gasometer
Gasometer Wien, Austria
Sep 26
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at TONHALLE
TONHALLE München, BY, Germany
Sep 28
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at L'Olympia Paris
L'Olympia Paris Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 29
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at E-Werk
E-Werk Köln, Germany
Sep 30
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Kaufleuten
Kaufleuten Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 2
Blackberry Smoke and The Steel Woods at Alcatraz
Alcatraz Milan, Lombardia, Italy

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blackberry Smoke on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Be Right Here is scheduled for release on February 16. Watch the music video for the new song, "Azalea." For more, check out Blackberry Smoke's Zumic artist page.

1
247
artists
Blackberry Smoke
genres
Blues Rock Rock Southern Rock
сomments
Send Feedback
image for artist Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke
Mar
22
Blackberry Smoke
The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY
Mar
23
Blackberry Smoke
State Theatre New Jersey New Brunswick, NJ
Powered By
image for ticketmaster image for ticketnetwork image for ticketnetwork image for stubhub
recommended music
image for article Blackberry Smoke Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
November 14, 2023
Blackberry Smoke Add 2023-2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & ...
Tickets Blues Rock Rock Southern Rock Blackberry Smoke
2
1536
image for article Blackberry Smoke Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
March 2, 2020
Blackberry Smoke Sets 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-S...
Tickets Bluegrass Blues Blues Rock Folk Rock Jamband Rock Southern Rock Blackberry Smoke Jaimoe The Allman Betts Band The Wild Feathers
1
2115
image for article Blackberry Smoke Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info
January 8, 2020
Blackberry Smoke Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On...
Tickets Blues Rock Jamband Rock Southern Rock Blackberry Smoke North Mississippi Allstars
1
1575
Back to top
Registration and login will only work if you allow cookies. Please check your settings and try again.

OK
seating chart