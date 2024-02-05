Blackberry Smoke Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Georgia-based rockers Blackberry Smoke added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Be Right Here.
New shows were added in Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The band's upcoming schedule includes 55+ dates scattered across America and Europe from mid-February into October. The European dates from September into October will feature The Steel Woods as the opening band.
When do Blackberry Smoke 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist begin February 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.
The Artist presale password is Smokefan. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
Blackberry Smoke All Tour Dates and Tickets
Feb 15
DPAC - Durham Performing Arts Center
Durham, NC
Feb 16
Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
Cherokee, NC
Feb 17
House of Blues Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Feb 18
Ovens Auditorium
Charlotte, NC
Feb 20
Jefferson Theater
Charlottesville, VA
Feb 22
Old National Centre
Indianapolis, IN
Feb 23
Newport Music Hall
Columbus, OH
Mar 1
TempleLive
Fort Smith, AR
Mar 2
Gillioz Theatre
Springfield, MO
Mar 8
Vilar Center For The Arts
Beaver Creek, CO
Mar 9
Uptown Theater
Kansas City, MO
Mar 15
Medina Entertainment Center
Medina, MN
Mar 19
Roxian Theatre
McKees Rocks, PA
Mar 21
House of Blues Boston
Boston, MA
Mar 22
The Capitol Theatre
Port Chester, NY
Mar 23
State Theatre New Jersey
New Brunswick, NJ
Mar 24
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
Patchogue, NY
Mar 27
Warner Theatre
Washington, DC
Mar 28
American Music Theatre
Lancaster, PA
Mar 29
TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic
Cleveland, OH
Mar 30
Keswick Theatre
Glenside, PA
Apr 11
Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Cedar Rapids, IA
Apr 12
The Pageant
St. Louis, MO
Apr 13
Wings Event Center
Kalamazoo, MI
Apr 26
John T. Floore's Country Store
Helotes, TX
Apr 27
L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA
May 2
to
May 4
Sun, Sand and Soul
Miramar, FL
May 3
Avondale Brewing Company
Birmingham, AL
May 9
713 Music Hall
Houston, TX
May 10
7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel
Newkirk, OK
May 25
Beaver Dam Amphitheater
Beaver Dam, KY
Jun 1
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
San Diego, CA
Jun 2
Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA
Jun 21
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jun 22
Ryman Auditorium
Nashville, TN
Jun 27
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Wilmington, NC
Jun 28
to
Jun 30
Sussex County Fairgrounds
Frankford, NJ
Jul 6
Ho-Chunk Gaming WI Dells
Baraboo, WI
Jul 18
Constellation Brands Performing Arts Center
Canandaigua, NY
Sep 9
O2 Academy Glasgow
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 10
O2 Academy Edinburgh
Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
Sep 12
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Sep 13
O2 Academy Birmingham
Birmingham, England, United Kingdom
Sep 14
Eventim Apollo
London, England, United Kingdom
Sep 16
Ancienne Belgique
Brussels, Belgium
Sep 17
013
Tilburg, NB, Netherlands
Sep 18
Capitol
Hannover, NDS, Germany
Sep 21
Sentrum Scene
Oslo, Norway
Sep 22
ANNEXET/Stockholm Live
Stockholm, Sweden
Sep 24
Columbia Halle
Berlin, Germany
Sep 26
TONHALLE
München, BY, Germany
Sep 28
L'Olympia Paris
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Sep 30
Kaufleuten
Zürich, ZH, Switzerland
Oct 2
Alcatraz
Milan, Lombardia, Italy
For the most up-to-date information, follow Blackberry Smoke on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.
Be Right Here is scheduled for release on February 16. Watch the music video for the new song, "Azalea." For more, check out Blackberry Smoke's Zumic artist page.