Blackberry Smoke Add 2024 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Georgia-based rockers Blackberry Smoke added 2024 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Be Right Here.

New shows were added in Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The band's upcoming schedule includes 55+ dates scattered across America and Europe from mid-February into October. The European dates from September into October will feature The Steel Woods as the opening band.

When do Blackberry Smoke 2024 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as February 9. Presales for Artist begin February 6. Ticketmaster, Live Nation, LN Mobile App., and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

The Artist presale password is Smokefan. The Live Nation presale password is SPOTLIGHT, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blackberry Smoke All Tour Dates and Tickets

For the most up-to-date information, follow Blackberry Smoke on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service.

Be Right Here is scheduled for release on February 16. Watch the music video for the new song, "Azalea." For more, check out Blackberry Smoke's Zumic artist page.