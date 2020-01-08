View all results for 'alt'
Blackberry Smoke Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

NOLA dates with North Mississippi Allstars
Published January 8, 2020

Blackberry Smoke have added 2020 tour dates with opening act North Mississippi Allstars.

Two new shows have been scheduled at the House of Blues in New Orleans for April 24 and 25. While Blackberry Smoke does not have a full tour lined up yet for this year, the southern rockers will open for Tedeschi Trucks Band next month in London and have two special events in Tennessee planned for May. North Mississippi Allstars begin their own American tour later this month.

When do Blackberry Smoke & North Mississippi Allstars 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins January 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blackberry Smoke All Tour Dates and Tickets

Feb 1
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Blackberry Smoke
Tedeschi Trucks Band and Blackberry Smoke at The SSE Arena Wembley
The SSE Arena Wembley London, England, United Kingdom
Apr 24
Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars
Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars at Big Mama's Lounge At House Of Blues - New Orleans
Big Mama's Lounge At House Of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
Apr 25
Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars
Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars at Big Mama's Lounge At House Of Blues - New Orleans
Big Mama's Lounge At House Of Blues - New Orleans New Orleans, LA
May 8
The Brothers and Sisters Reunion - Blackberry Smoke
The Brothers and Sisters Reunion - Blackberry Smoke at The Shed
The Shed Maryville, TN
May 9
The Brothers and Sisters Reunion - Blackberry Smoke
The Brothers and Sisters Reunion - Blackberry Smoke at The Shed
The Shed Maryville, TN
May 27
to
May 30
Riverbend Festival
Riverbend Festival at Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN Tennessee, United States

We recommend following Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

image for artist Blackberry Smoke
Blackberry Smoke
image for artist North Mississippi Allstars
North Mississippi Allstars
