Blackberry Smoke Extend 2020 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Blackberry Smoke have added 2020 tour dates with opening act North Mississippi Allstars.

Two new shows have been scheduled at the House of Blues in New Orleans for April 24 and 25. While Blackberry Smoke does not have a full tour lined up yet for this year, the southern rockers will open for Tedeschi Trucks Band next month in London and have two special events in Tennessee planned for May. North Mississippi Allstars begin their own American tour later this month.

When do Blackberry Smoke & North Mississippi Allstars 2020 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

Tickets for their previously announced shows are now on sale. For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins January 10. Presales are currently underway for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, Live Nation, and LN Mobile App.

Citi cardholders can use the presale passcode 412800, but you will need the card to complete your purchase. The Live Nation presale password is MEMORIES, and the LN Mobile App code is COVERT. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Blackberry Smoke and North Mississippi Allstars on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.