BLACKPINK Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K Pop group BLACKPINK have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Born Pink. The LP is scheduled for release on September 16.
The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America and Europe from October into December. Previously, BLACKPINK shared news they will tour through Asia, East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023, but most of those venues have not been revealed yet.
When do BLACKPINK 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?
For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for fan club members begin September 13. General public and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.
BLACKPINK Tour Dates and Tickets Near You
BLACKPINK All Tour Dates and Tickets
Oct 25
American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
Oct 29
Toyota Center - TX
Houston, TX
Nov 2
State Farm Arena
Atlanta, GA
Nov 6
FirstOntario Centre
Ontario, Canada
Nov 7
FirstOntario Centre
Ontario, Canada
Nov 10
United Center
Chicago, IL
Nov 11
United Center
Chicago, IL
Nov 19
Banc of California Stadium
Los Angeles, CA
Nov 30
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
O2 Arena - London
London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 5
Sant Jordi Club
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Dec 8
LANXESS Arena
Köln, Germany
Dec 11
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 12
Accor Arena
Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 15
Royal Arena
København, Denmark
Dec 19
Mercedes-Benz Arena
Berlin, Germany
Dec 22
Ziggo Dome
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 7
Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand, Asia
Jan 8
Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand, Asia
Jan 20
Riyadh
Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia
Jan 28
Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Mar 4
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Malaysia, Asia
Mar 18
Concert Hall, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts - Weiwuying
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Mar 25
Manila, Philippines
Philippines, Asia
May 13
Singapore National Stadium
Singapore, Singapore
We recommend following BLACKPINK on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.
Watch the music video for their new song "Pink Venom." For more, check out BLACKPINK's Zumic artist page.