BLACKPINK Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

'Born Pink' world tour
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 7, 2022

K Pop group BLACKPINK have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Born Pink. The LP is scheduled for release on September 16.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America and Europe from October into December. Previously, BLACKPINK shared news they will tour through Asia, East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023, but most of those venues have not been revealed yet.

When do BLACKPINK 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for fan club members begin September 13. General public and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Oct 25
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at American Airlines Center
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Oct 29
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Toyota Center - TX
Toyota Center - TX Houston, TX
Nov 2
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at State Farm Arena
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Nov 6
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Nov 7
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at FirstOntario Centre
FirstOntario Centre Ontario, Canada
Nov 10
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 11
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at United Center
United Center Chicago, IL
Nov 14
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov 15
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Prudential Center
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Nov 19
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Banc of California Stadium
Banc of California Stadium Los Angeles, CA
Nov 30
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 1
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at O2 Arena - London
O2 Arena - London London, England, United Kingdom
Dec 5
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Sant Jordi Club
Sant Jordi Club Barcelona, CT, Spain
Dec 8
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at LANXESS Arena
LANXESS Arena Köln, Germany
Dec 11
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 12
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Accor Arena
Accor Arena Paris, Île-de-France, France
Dec 15
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Royal Arena
Royal Arena København, Denmark
Dec 19
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Mercedes-Benz Arena
Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany
Dec 22
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Ziggo Dome
Ziggo Dome Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jan 7
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand Thailand, Asia
Jan 8
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thailand Thailand, Asia
Jan 13
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Jan 14
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, China
Jan 20
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Riyadh
Riyadh Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia
Jan 28
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Mar 4
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Malaysia, Asia
Mar 11
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Jakarta
Jakarta Indonesia, Asia
Mar 18
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Concert Hall, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts - Weiwuying
Concert Hall, National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts - Weiwuying Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Mar 25
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Manila, Philippines
Manila, Philippines Philippines, Asia
May 13
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Singapore National Stadium
Singapore National Stadium Singapore, Singapore
Jun 10
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Melbourne, AU
Melbourne, AU
Jun 11
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Melbourne, AU
Melbourne, AU
Jun 16
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Sydney, Australia
Sydney, Australia
Jun 17
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Sydney, Australia
Sydney, Australia
Jun 21
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK at Auckland, NZ
Auckland, NZ

We recommend following BLACKPINK on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for their new song "Pink Venom." For more, check out BLACKPINK's Zumic artist page.

