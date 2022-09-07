BLACKPINK Add 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

K Pop group BLACKPINK have added 2022 tour dates in conjunction with their upcoming album, Born Pink. The LP is scheduled for release on September 16.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale venues across North America and Europe from October into December. Previously, BLACKPINK shared news they will tour through Asia, East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023, but most of those venues have not been revealed yet.

When do BLACKPINK 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for fan club members begin September 13. General public and local venues / radio presales will follow. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

BLACKPINK All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following BLACKPINK on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’s social media and email subscription, to get the most up-to-date information.

Watch the music video for their new song "Pink Venom." For more, check out BLACKPINK's Zumic artist page.