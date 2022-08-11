View all results for 'alt'
Blake Shelton Adds 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Concerts, Salute To Heroes, and The Voice
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published August 11, 2022

Blake Shelton has added a special 2022 tour date to his schedule. Billed as A Salute To Our Heroes, the newly planned headlining concert is set at the Coachella Crossroads Event Center in California on Veteran's Day, November 11.

Later this month, Blake has a headlining concert in Michigan followed by a festival performance at YQM Country Fest. In September, the country star plans to perform in Washington and Nashville. This year has been a relatively quiet year of touring for Blake, having performed less than ten concerts so far. He also continues to do NBC's The Voice, which returns with new episodes beginning September 19.

Blake Shelton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Aug 13
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Mount Pleasant, MI
Aug 27
Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Scotty McCreery, Runaway June, and Kameron Marlowe
Blake Shelton, Brett Young, Scotty McCreery, Runaway June, and Kameron Marlowe at Site MusiquArt Site
Site MusiquArt Site Dieppe, NB, Canada
Sep 3
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton at Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center
Puyallup Fairgrounds At Washington State Fair Events Center Puyallup, WA
Sep 10
Blake Shelton, Callista Clark, Kolby Cooper, Natalie Grant, Todd Tilghman, and more
Blake Shelton, Callista Clark, Kolby Cooper, Natalie Grant, Todd Tilghman, and more at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Nov 11
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton at Coachella Crossroads
Coachella Crossroads Coachella, CA
When do Blake Shelton 2022 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

The general public on-sale begins as early as August 12. Presales for fan club members and local venue / radio are currently underway. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

We recommend following Blake Shelton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue’'s social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

Last year, Blake released a new album titled Body Language. For more, check out the Blake Shelton Zumic artist page.

Blake Shelton
Country Modern Country
Blake Shelton
