Blake Shelton Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

'Back to the Honky Tonk' tour with Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean
Francesco Marano

by Francesco Marano

Published September 7, 2022

Country star Blake Shelton has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Back to the Honky Tonk.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale arenas across the USA in February and March. Helping Blake to bring the honky tonk energy will be opening acts Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean on all the new dates. Shelton also plans to perform in Nashville later this week followed by A Salute To Our Heroes special event at the Coachella Crossroads Event Center in California on Veteran's Day, November 11.

When do Blake Shelton 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Blake Shelton fan club members and American Express cardholders begin September 13. Carly Pearce / Jackson Dean fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blake Shelton All Tour Dates and Tickets

Sep 10
Blake Shelton, Callista Clark, Kolby Cooper, Natalie Grant, Todd Tilghman, and more
Blake Shelton, Callista Clark, Kolby Cooper, Natalie Grant, Todd Tilghman, and more at Grand Ole Opry House
Grand Ole Opry House Nashville, TN
Nov 11
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton at Coachella Crossroads
Coachella Crossroads Coachella, CA
Feb 16
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
Feb 17
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Denny Sanford Premier Center
Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, SD
Feb 18
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Xcel Energy Center
Xcel Energy Center Saint Paul, MN
Feb 23
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Greensboro Coliseum Complex Greensboro, NC
Feb 24
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Feb 25
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Legacy Arena at The BJCC Birmingham, AL
Mar 2
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
Mar 3
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Amalie Arena
Amalie Arena Tampa, FL
Mar 4
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Amway Center
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Mar 9
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at KFC Yum! Center
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Mar 10
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Nationwide Arena
Nationwide Arena Columbus, OH
Mar 11
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Mar 16
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Simmons Bank Arena
Simmons Bank Arena North Little Rock, AR
Mar 17
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Paycom Center
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Mar 18
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at T-Mobile Center
T-Mobile Center Kansas City, MO
Mar 23
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at Heritage Bank Center
Heritage Bank Center Cincinnati, OH
Mar 24
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at PPG Paints Arena
PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
Mar 25
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, and Jackson Dean at KeyBank Center
KeyBank Center Buffalo, NY

We recommend following Blake Shelton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Blake Shelton Zumic artist page.

