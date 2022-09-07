Blake Shelton Extends 2022-2023 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Country star Blake Shelton has announced 2023 tour dates, billed as Back to the Honky Tonk.

The newly planned concerts are set at large-scale arenas across the USA in February and March. Helping Blake to bring the honky tonk energy will be opening acts Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean on all the new dates. Shelton also plans to perform in Nashville later this week followed by A Salute To Our Heroes special event at the Coachella Crossroads Event Center in California on Veteran's Day, November 11.

When do Blake Shelton 2022-2023 tour tickets go on sale and what is the presale code?

For the new dates, the general public on-sale begins as early as September 16. Presales for Blake Shelton fan club members and American Express cardholders begin September 13. Carly Pearce / Jackson Dean fan club members, Spotify, Ticketmaster, AEG, and local venues / radio presales will follow. Tickets for the previously announced shows are now on sale. Keep in mind, each date is different and details are subject to change.

American Express cardholders can use the presale password INGOLD, but you'll need the card to complete your purchase. Click through the individual concert links for more information about the show you're interested in.

Blake Shelton All Tour Dates and Tickets

We recommend following Blake Shelton on social media, in addition to checking your local venue's social media and email subscription service, to get the most up-to-date information.

For more, check out the Blake Shelton Zumic artist page.